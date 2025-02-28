Prep sports roundup: Santa Margarita dominates in win over Harvard-Westlake

In a battle between a 3-0 Trinity League team and a 3-0 Mission League team, Santa Margarita came up with 9-0 victory over Harvard-Westlake on Friday in high school baseball.

Brady Schumaker had two hits and two RBIs while pitchers Brennan Bauer and Hayden George combined on a two-hit shutout. Bauer didn’t give up any hits in four innings.

JSerra 4, Sierra Canyon 2: Otto Graham gave up one hit and struck out six in four scoreless innings for JSerra.

Mater Dei 3, Allen (Texas) 2: Brandon Thomas had an RBI double in the eighth inning for the Monarchs (5-0).

Los Alamitos 6, La Habra 1: A five-run sixth inning helped Los Alamitos. Sutton Deninno had two RBIs.

Cleveland 4, L.A. Roosevelt 2: Joshua Perlstein allowed one hit in six innings for Cleveland.

Loyola 8, Cypress 3: Andrew Cohen, Caden Chavez and Robbie O’Rourke combined on six-hitter for Loyola (3-1).

Foothill 5, Millikan 4: Sean Green homered had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs for Foothill.

Vista Murrieta 19, San Clemente 4: Vaughn Neckar, Derrick Kraus and RJ Holmes hit home runs while Michael Velardez recorded three hits to lead Vista Murrieta (4-0-1). Neckar had five RBIs.

Corona del Mar 5, Dana Hills 3: Stevie Jones threw a complete game for 3-0 Corona del Mar. Vincent Menard had three hits.

Final 8 innings



Arcadia 3, Ganesha 1



WP: Swilling (1-0)



Soph Tyler Brereton with a two run 💣 in the top of the 8th inning to lead the Apaches to the victory



Brereton 2-3 2B HR 2 RBI

Arcadia 3, Ganesha 1: Sophomore Tyler Brereton continued his hot hitting with a two-run home run in Arcadia’s eight-inning win.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 9, Gahr 4: Jacob Madrid had two hits and four RBIs for Notre Dame.

St. Francis 19, Glendale 1: The Golden Knights finished with 18 hits. Dane Shepard had a home run and Landon Pure was three for three.

Capistrano Valley 9, Edison 3: Run-scoring singles by JT Flores and Carter Micallef helped Capistrano Valley to victory. Micallef had three hits.

Softball

JSerra 6, Dana Hills 0: Liliana Escobar struck out 12 and walked none in six innings for JSerra.

Girls basketball

Pilibos 55, La Mirada 40: Talia Tasbarian scored 13 points for Pilibos in the Southern Section Division 4A championship game.

Keppel 49, Cerritos 39: In the Southern Section 3A final, Keppel prevailed.

Harbor Teacher Prep 68, Sylmar 44: Munachimso Emegwa scored 35 points in the City Section Division III championship game for Harbor Teacher. Isabella Gonzalez led Sylmar with 22 points.

Banning 57, San Fernando 36: Alina Argueta, who was the quarterback for Banning’s City Section Open Division championship flag football team, scored 11 points to help the Pilots win the City Division II title in basketball.