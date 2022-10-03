Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Mater Dei-St. John Bosco game tickets sell out fast

A screenshot reads "We're sorry, GoFan tickets for this event are sold out."
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

Friday’s high school football game between No. 1 Santa Ana Mater Dei and No. 2 St. John Bosco is more than a hot ticket.

Within minutes — if not seconds — after Mater Dei published the link for general tickets sales available on GoFan.com, a message went up on the site that the night game at Santa Ana Stadium was sold out. Seating capacity is 9,000.

The same situation occurred last year when the game was played at St. John Bosco’s 5,000-seat stadium.

Advertisement

Team members and families apparently were given a head start over the weekend to purchase tickets.

There are reports that tickets have gone up on sites for resale way above the $10 general admission fee.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement