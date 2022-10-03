Mater Dei-St. John Bosco game tickets sell out fast

Friday’s high school football game between No. 1 Santa Ana Mater Dei and No. 2 St. John Bosco is more than a hot ticket.

Within minutes — if not seconds — after Mater Dei published the link for general tickets sales available on GoFan.com, a message went up on the site that the night game at Santa Ana Stadium was sold out. Seating capacity is 9,000.

The same situation occurred last year when the game was played at St. John Bosco’s 5,000-seat stadium.

Team members and families apparently were given a head start over the weekend to purchase tickets.

There are reports that tickets have gone up on sites for resale way above the $10 general admission fee.