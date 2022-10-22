Prep football: Heading into final week there are 15 unbeaten teams

With one week left in the high school football regular season, there are 15 teams in the Southern Section and City Section still unbeaten in 11-man football.

San Pedro and Franklin are 9-0 and lead the City Section.

In the Southern Section, Valencia West Ranch has finished its regular season with a 10-0 record and its first Foothill League title.

No. 1-ranked Santa Ana Mater Dei (9-0) is headed to another Trinity League title and boasts a 26-game winning streak.

The other unbeaten teams: Thousand Oaks (9-0), Pasadena Maranatha (8-0-1), Yorba Linda (9-0), Irvine Crean Lutheran (9-0), Cypress (9-0), Hesperia Oak Hills (9-0), Azusa (9-0), Long Beach Poly (9-0), Covina Charter Oak (9-0), Orange El Modena (9-0), Inglewood (9-0).

Los Angeles Roosevelt fell from the unbeaten ranks on Friday night, falling to Garfield 16-8 in the East L.A. Classic before more than 27,000 at the Coliseum.

Turnarounds: Hollywood began the season having not won since 2019. The Sheiks are 5-3 after going 0-8 in 2021.

Bellflower has gone from 2-7 to 8-2 and co-Mid Cities League champion.

Thousand Oaks has gone from 7-5 to 9-0 and Canyon League champion.

Upset: Cerritos Gahr was 1-7 going into Friday’s game against 8-0 Norwalk. Gahr came away with a 26-6 victory.

Freddie Freeman’s team: El Modena, the school that produced Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, remained unbeaten with a 42-27 win over Anaheim Canyon on Thursday night. All-CIF running back Owen Smith rushed for 244 yards, scored three touchdowns and had an interception. He passed the 1,000-yard mark in rushing for the season.

Here come Trailblazers: Chatsworth Sierra Canyon was largely forgotten after starting the season 1-3. Well, the Trailblazers are looking like a team to be heard from in Division 2 after handing West Hills Chaminade its first defeat 49-14. Sierra Canyon is 5-4 and in position to win a share of the Mission League championship.

Centennial rolling: With an 8-1 record, Corona Centennial continues to be the third-best team in Southern California while waiting for a chance to play Bellflower St. John Bosco in the Division 1 semifinals. In a 50-7 win over Murrieta Valley, the Huskies ran off just 17 offensive plays while scoring five touchdowns. They also returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

Surging Palos Verdes: Palos Verdes is quietly having a very good season at 6-3 overall as it clinched the Bay League championship with a 28-7 win over Culver City. Junior linebacker Jacob Reis is having a big season, leading Palos Verdes in tackles.

Big games next week: The Marine League title will be decided Friday when San Pedro plays at Wilmington Banning. The Marmonte League title is on the line Thursday night when Westlake Village Oaks Christian plays Ventura St. Bonaventure at Ventura College. It will be the battle of 9-0 teams Thursday night in the Empire League with Cypress at Crean Lutheran.