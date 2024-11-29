High school football: City and Southern Section championship game scores
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
CITY SECTION
Friday’s results
Open Division
Narbonne 75, San Pedro 31
Saturday’s schedule
at Birmingham High
Division I
Palisades vs. King/Drew, 6 p.m.
Division II
South Gate vs. Chatsworth, 2:30 p.m.
Division III
Panorama vs. Van Nuys, 11 a.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
Friday’s results
Division 1
Mater Dei 31, St. John Bosco 24
Division 3
Edison 35, Simi Valley 21
Division 5
Palos Verdes 23, La Serna 7
Division 7
Rio Hondo Prep 43, Warren 16
Division 8
St. Pius X-St. Matthias 38, Serrano 19
Division 11
Portola 31, El Rancho 14
Division 12
Palmdale 45, Carter 43
Saturday’s schedule
(all games 7 p.m. unless noted)
Division 2
Newbury Park at Murrieta Valley
Division 4
Oxnard Pacifica vs. St. Bonaventure at Rio Mesa
Division 6
Murrieta Mesa vs. Glendora at Citrus College
Division 9
Long Beach Wilson at Highland
Division 10
Silverado at St. Anthony
Division 13
Gahr at Pasadena
Division 14
San Gabriel at Pioneer
8-man Division 2
Lancaster Baptist at Avalon, 3 p.m.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.