High School Sports

High school football: City and Southern Section championship game scores

Football on a field.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

CITY SECTION

Friday’s results

Open Division

Narbonne 75, San Pedro 31

Saturday’s schedule

at Birmingham High

Division I

Palisades vs. King/Drew, 6 p.m.

Division II

South Gate vs. Chatsworth, 2:30 p.m.

Division III

Panorama vs. Van Nuys, 11 a.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

Friday’s results

Division 1

Mater Dei 31, St. John Bosco 24

Division 3

Edison 35, Simi Valley 21

Division 5

Palos Verdes 23, La Serna 7

Division 7

Rio Hondo Prep 43, Warren 16

Division 8

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 38, Serrano 19

Division 11

Portola 31, El Rancho 14

Division 12

Palmdale 45, Carter 43

Saturday’s schedule

(all games 7 p.m. unless noted)

Division 2

Newbury Park at Murrieta Valley

Division 4

Oxnard Pacifica vs. St. Bonaventure at Rio Mesa

Division 6

Murrieta Mesa vs. Glendora at Citrus College

Division 9

Long Beach Wilson at Highland

Division 10

Silverado at St. Anthony

Division 13

Gahr at Pasadena

Division 14

San Gabriel at Pioneer

8-man Division 2

Lancaster Baptist at Avalon, 3 p.m.

