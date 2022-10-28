Seth Fao of Banning keeps waiting for LAUSD to clear him to play football

Signs of sorrow, sadness and frustration were visible on the face of 18-year-old Seth Fao of Wilmington Banning High on Friday afternoon.

He entered this season considered one of the top football players in the City Section. He was injured during the first quarter of the season opener in August. Fao had an MRI exam after the injury and it was discovered he has spinal stenosis, which means the space inside the backbone, or spinal canal, is too small.

He hasn’t played since though his parents say at least four doctors have given him clearance to return with no restrictions.

Advertisement

Fao’s latest doctor‘s letter was signed and sent out on Tuesday. He worked out with the Pilots this week thinking he’d be cleared for the Marine League title showdown Friday against San Pedro. Instead, he was told he still hasn’t received clearance from the Los Angeles Unified School District.

It left him distraught.

“I’m missing the biggest game of the season,” he said during Banning’s pregame meal.

Spinal stenosis is something that has been with Fao since birth. He received therapy and doctors have cleared him to play football with no restrictions but also told him and his parents there are risks.

“We know there’s a risk and signed off,” his father, Sunny, said.

“He’s worked so hard to get his grades up,” his mother, Lini, said.

An LAUSD official said the student health and human resources department received documentation from Banning this week.

“I’ve been trying to do this for nine weeks,” Fao said. “I’ve turned in four doctor notes and each time they said no.”

Fao hoped to earn a college football scholarship this season. He’s already missed one season during his high school career because of COVID-19. The only question left is will he be cleared in time to play for Banning when the City Section Open Division playoffs begin in two weeks?