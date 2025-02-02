Prep talk: Banning chooses 33-year-old Nate Hollister as new football coach

Banning High has turned to 33-year-old alumnus Nate Hollister to be its new football coach. And to say he’s excited would be an understatement.

He calls it his “dream come true,” having played for Banning Hall of Famer Chris Ferragamo and served as an assistant coach under former coaches Raymond Grajeda and John Aponte. He was head coach at Artesia and Rancho Dominguez. Last season he coached youth football.

“It’s surreal to come full circle,” he said. “I’m excited to build something special for the school and community that shaped me.”

From last night: Pilibos 61, AGBU 54: The Eagles improved to 19-6 behind Anto Balian, who had 29 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five blocks. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 1, 2025

He will be a walk-on coach, with web design his occupation. He hopes to help Banning’s journalism students by building a Banning website that will allow students to gain experience writing and taking photos. …

There’s one week left in the Southern Section basketball regular season, with the City Section extending its regular season by another week because of disruptions from the Palisades fire. The Southern Section will announce pairings on Saturday.

