Prep talk: Alina Argueta is Banning’s three-sport standout

Alina Argueta of Wilmington Banning High is filling up her fingers with rings.

She was the quarterback for Banning’s City Section Open Division flag football championship team and added another City title on Friday when the Pilots won the Division II girls’ basketball championship with a 57-36 win over San Fernando.

Argueta had the winning touchdown pass in overtime of the flag football title win over San Pedro last fall. Now she’s moving on to softball. Well, soon. Banning will be in state playoffs starting this week. …

Kennedy’s boys’ soccer team was seeded No. 19 yet ended up winning the City Section Division III championship with a 1-0 win over Huntington Park. The Golden Cougars had five shutouts in the playoffs. …

Jack Stadlam of Temecula Valley ran the 400 meters in a stunning 45.69 seconds on Saturday at Vista Murrieta, the second-best time in history for an Inland Empire athlete. …

The state basketball playoff pairings will be announced around 5 p.m. on Sunday. …

Oh my!! @AHS_Chargers Agoura HS alum @tar___ruh Tara Davis-Woodhall presents a check for $35,000 to her alma mater at today’s invitational in her name! #GivingBack 📸: @mrpotatojimmy pic.twitter.com/QTTdC2bDfG — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) March 1, 2025

