High School Sports

High school basketball: Tuesday’s scores

Basketball on court.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Academia Avance 32, East College Prep 29

Alliance Bloomfield 50, CALS Early College 41

Alliance Marine 41, Alliance Neuwirth 36

Animo Robinson 57, Gertz-Ressler 39

Arcadia 56, Hoover 42

Bassett 62, La Puente 57

Beaumont 45, Redlands East Valley 44

Bravo 96, Elizabeth 62

Brea Olinda 63, El Dorado 58

Buckley 82, Glendale Adventist 59

Cathedral 68, Alliance Tajima 18

Crean Lutheran 70, Tustin 42

Crescenta Valley 80, Burbank Burroughs 55

CSDR 74, California Lutheran 57

Cypress 66, Placentia Valencia 54

Downtown Magnets 67, Central City Value 40

Eastvale Roosevelt 68, King 56

Edgewood 62, Ganesha 16

Entrepreneur 71, Lucerne Valley 35

Esperanza 66, El Modena 63

Fairmont 86, Tarbut V'Torah 50

Flintridge Prep 74, Rio Hondo Prep 27

Hart 56, Castaic 51

Hillcrest Christian 71, Ojai Valley 38

Lake Arrowhead Christian 56, Grove 37

Lakeside 62, Vista del Lago 43

Loma Linda Academy 58, Public Safety 24

Los Angeles Marshall 75, Los Angeles Wilson 42

Maranatha 63, Village Christian 60

Marquez 68, Maywood CES 42

Mesa Grande 64, Redlands Adventist 54

Oak Hills 80, Apple Valley 47

Pasadena 67, Burbank 47

Pomona 59, Garey 44

Rancho Christian 77, Elsinore 44

Redondo 77, Culver City 74

Riverside Prep 76, University Prep 44

Roybal 82, Belmont 35

Sage Hill 52, Laguna Hills 50

Saugus 59, Golden Valley 55

Schurr 67, San Gabriel 41

Sierra Vista 62, Duarte 40

Silver Valley 72, PAL Academy 14

Sotomayor 54, Franklin 49

Summit View 54, Highland Hall 32

Temescal Canyon 60, Moreno Valley 44

Torres 56, Maywood 50

Troy 48, Buena Park 43

United Christian 67, Sherman Indian 40

University Prep Value 49, Collins 44

Valencia 76, Canyon Country Canyon 58

Windward 78, Viewpoint 62

Woodbridge 56, Portola 52

Xavier Prep 65, Paloma Valley 63

Yucaipa 55, Redlands 46

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Academia Avance 29, East College Prep 21

Alliance Bloomfield 34, CALS Early College 29

Alliance Marine 42, Alliance Neuwirth 28

Annenberg 31, Animo Bunche 20

Brea Olinda 43, El Dorado 41

Buena Park 46, Troy 37

California Lutheran 46, CSDR 21

Canyon Country Canyon 46, Valencia 43

Canyon Springs 59, Hemet 26

Compton Early College 30, Summit View West 16

Desert Hot Springs 48, Cathedral City 21

Downtown Magnets 21, Central City Value 15

Edison 41, Corona del Mar 38

Esperanza 81, Foothill 30

Garden Grove Pacifica 40, La Palma Kennedy 30

Heritage 51, Riverside North 46

Highland 45, Lancaster 39

Hillcrest Christian 25, Ojai Valley 24

Immaculate Heart 54, Marymount 18

Kennedy 41, Bernstein 39

King/Drew 45, Orangewood Academy 36

Knight 65, Littlerock 29

La Salle 37, Campbell Hall 34

Los Alamitos 60, Huntington Beach 22

Louisville 62, Flintridge Sacred Heart 15

Lucerne Valley 38, Entrepreneur 11

Mary Star 44, St. Genevieve 29

Maywood CES 39, Marquez 36

Mira Costa 66, Peninsula 51

Moreno Valley 54, Temescal Canyon 33

Oak Hills 57, Apple Valley 16

Oxnard Pacifica 67, Dos Pueblos 55

Pomona Catholic 29, Alverno 25

Portola 53, Woodbridge 51

Quartz Hill 45, Antelope Valley 17

Rancho Christian 98, Lakeside 32

Rancho Verde 49, Orange Vista 32

Redondo 49, Culver City 26

Riverside Poly 62, Valley View 54

Riverside Prep 72, University Prep 12

Sacred Heart of Jesus 59, Holy Family 29

Saugus 66, Golden Valley 22

Sierra Vista 25, Duarte 20

Silver Valley 35, PAL Academy 16

St. Joseph 49, St. Pius X-Bishop Montgomery 19

St. Monica 73, Paraclete 35

Torres 26, Maywood 21

Trinity Classical 51, Vasquez 22

USC-Media Arts/Engineering 43, Orthopaedic 11

Ventura 50, Santa Barbara 23

Villa Park 50, Anaheim Canyon 34

Village Christian 64, Maranatha 26

Vistamar 61, New Roads 23

Yucca Valley 64, Banning 35

