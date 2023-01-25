High school basketball: Tuesday’s scores
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Academia Avance 32, East College Prep 29
Alliance Bloomfield 50, CALS Early College 41
Alliance Marine 41, Alliance Neuwirth 36
Animo Robinson 57, Gertz-Ressler 39
Arcadia 56, Hoover 42
Bassett 62, La Puente 57
Beaumont 45, Redlands East Valley 44
Bravo 96, Elizabeth 62
Brea Olinda 63, El Dorado 58
Buckley 82, Glendale Adventist 59
Cathedral 68, Alliance Tajima 18
Crean Lutheran 70, Tustin 42
Crescenta Valley 80, Burbank Burroughs 55
CSDR 74, California Lutheran 57
Cypress 66, Placentia Valencia 54
Downtown Magnets 67, Central City Value 40
Eastvale Roosevelt 68, King 56
Edgewood 62, Ganesha 16
Entrepreneur 71, Lucerne Valley 35
Esperanza 66, El Modena 63
Fairmont 86, Tarbut V'Torah 50
Flintridge Prep 74, Rio Hondo Prep 27
Hart 56, Castaic 51
Hillcrest Christian 71, Ojai Valley 38
Lake Arrowhead Christian 56, Grove 37
Lakeside 62, Vista del Lago 43
Loma Linda Academy 58, Public Safety 24
Los Angeles Marshall 75, Los Angeles Wilson 42
Maranatha 63, Village Christian 60
Marquez 68, Maywood CES 42
Mesa Grande 64, Redlands Adventist 54
Oak Hills 80, Apple Valley 47
Pasadena 67, Burbank 47
Pomona 59, Garey 44
Rancho Christian 77, Elsinore 44
Redondo 77, Culver City 74
Riverside Prep 76, University Prep 44
Roybal 82, Belmont 35
Sage Hill 52, Laguna Hills 50
Saugus 59, Golden Valley 55
Schurr 67, San Gabriel 41
Sierra Vista 62, Duarte 40
Silver Valley 72, PAL Academy 14
Sotomayor 54, Franklin 49
Summit View 54, Highland Hall 32
Temescal Canyon 60, Moreno Valley 44
Torres 56, Maywood 50
Troy 48, Buena Park 43
United Christian 67, Sherman Indian 40
University Prep Value 49, Collins 44
Valencia 76, Canyon Country Canyon 58
Windward 78, Viewpoint 62
Woodbridge 56, Portola 52
Xavier Prep 65, Paloma Valley 63
Yucaipa 55, Redlands 46
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Academia Avance 29, East College Prep 21
Alliance Bloomfield 34, CALS Early College 29
Alliance Marine 42, Alliance Neuwirth 28
Annenberg 31, Animo Bunche 20
Brea Olinda 43, El Dorado 41
Buena Park 46, Troy 37
California Lutheran 46, CSDR 21
Canyon Country Canyon 46, Valencia 43
Canyon Springs 59, Hemet 26
Compton Early College 30, Summit View West 16
Desert Hot Springs 48, Cathedral City 21
Downtown Magnets 21, Central City Value 15
Edison 41, Corona del Mar 38
Esperanza 81, Foothill 30
Garden Grove Pacifica 40, La Palma Kennedy 30
Heritage 51, Riverside North 46
Highland 45, Lancaster 39
Hillcrest Christian 25, Ojai Valley 24
Immaculate Heart 54, Marymount 18
Kennedy 41, Bernstein 39
King/Drew 45, Orangewood Academy 36
Knight 65, Littlerock 29
La Salle 37, Campbell Hall 34
Los Alamitos 60, Huntington Beach 22
Louisville 62, Flintridge Sacred Heart 15
Lucerne Valley 38, Entrepreneur 11
Mary Star 44, St. Genevieve 29
Maywood CES 39, Marquez 36
Mira Costa 66, Peninsula 51
Moreno Valley 54, Temescal Canyon 33
Oak Hills 57, Apple Valley 16
Oxnard Pacifica 67, Dos Pueblos 55
Pomona Catholic 29, Alverno 25
Portola 53, Woodbridge 51
Quartz Hill 45, Antelope Valley 17
Rancho Christian 98, Lakeside 32
Rancho Verde 49, Orange Vista 32
Redondo 49, Culver City 26
Riverside Poly 62, Valley View 54
Riverside Prep 72, University Prep 12
Sacred Heart of Jesus 59, Holy Family 29
Saugus 66, Golden Valley 22
Sierra Vista 25, Duarte 20
Silver Valley 35, PAL Academy 16
St. Joseph 49, St. Pius X-Bishop Montgomery 19
St. Monica 73, Paraclete 35
Torres 26, Maywood 21
Trinity Classical 51, Vasquez 22
USC-Media Arts/Engineering 43, Orthopaedic 11
Ventura 50, Santa Barbara 23
Villa Park 50, Anaheim Canyon 34
Village Christian 64, Maranatha 26
Vistamar 61, New Roads 23
Yucca Valley 64, Banning 35
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.