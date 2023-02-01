Advertisement
High School Sports

Riverside Poly boys’ basketball team is placed on probation for CIF violations

Basketballs on a court.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

The Riverside Poly boys’ basketball team is banned from competing in this year’s playoffs and has been placed on probation for multiple violations of CIF rules, the Southern Section announced Wednesday. It’s one of the stiffest punishments imposed in years by the Southern Section.

The school also must forfeit all games from 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-2022. Poly was 26-3 last season and is 17-10 this season.

It appears the violations were uncovered during a district investigation that may have been launched after two players transferred during this season and tried to gain eligibility.

The Southern Section indicated the school does not intend to appeal the sanctions.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement