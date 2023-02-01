Riverside Poly boys’ basketball team is placed on probation for CIF violations
The Riverside Poly boys’ basketball team is banned from competing in this year’s playoffs and has been placed on probation for multiple violations of CIF rules, the Southern Section announced Wednesday. It’s one of the stiffest punishments imposed in years by the Southern Section.
The school also must forfeit all games from 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-2022. Poly was 26-3 last season and is 17-10 this season.
It appears the violations were uncovered during a district investigation that may have been launched after two players transferred during this season and tried to gain eligibility.
The Southern Section indicated the school does not intend to appeal the sanctions.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.