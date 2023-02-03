Advertisement
Sierra Canyon selected for Open Division boys’ basketball playoffs

Bronny James dribbles the ball as he warms up for a game.
Bronny James of Sierra Canyon will get to finish his four-year high school career in the Open Division playoffs.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Eric Sondheimer
Sierra Canyon High fans can heave a sigh of relief after the Southern Section included the Trailblazers among eight teams selected for the Open Division boys’ basketball playoffs on Friday.

Sierra Canyon lost three of its last five games but came close to beating top teams Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (twice) and Harvard-Westlake. Bronny James returned to the Trailblazers lineup earlier this week and Isaiah Elohim could return next week when the playoffs begin.

The other seven teams selected were Harvard-Westlake, Notre Dame, Corona Centennial, West Ranch, St. John Bosco, St. Bernard and Bishop Montgomery.

Seedings and pairings will be announced Sunday when the complete playoff brackets are released.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

