Murrieta Mesa is new No. 1 team in top 20 softball rankings

By Eric Sondheimer
Here’s this week’s top 20 high school softball rankings compiled for The Times by CalHiSports.com (last rank in parenthesis):

1. (3) Murrieta Mesa 11-1-1

2. (4) Oaks Christian 13-0-1

3. (1) Norco 12-1

4. (2) Los Alamitos 7-2

5. (5) Marina 14-1

6. (6) Orange Lutheran 8-4

7. (7) Moorpark 9-0

8. (20) Esperanza 13-2

9. (9) Garden Grove Pacifica 9-3

10. (8) Beaumont 6-2

11. (15) Eastvale Roosevelt 9-4-1

12. (10) Villa Park 12-4

13. (NR) Temescal Canyon 10-1-1

14. (12) Long Beach Millikan 12-4

15. (14) Riverside Poly 11-0-1

16. (17) Torrance 12-4

17. (NR) Camarillo 9-2

18. (18) Huntington Beach 5-3

19. (19) Gahr 7-5-1

20. (NR) JSerra 12-2

