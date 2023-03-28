Murrieta Mesa is new No. 1 team in top 20 softball rankings
Here’s this week’s top 20 high school softball rankings compiled for The Times by CalHiSports.com (last rank in parenthesis):
1. (3) Murrieta Mesa 11-1-1
2. (4) Oaks Christian 13-0-1
3. (1) Norco 12-1
4. (2) Los Alamitos 7-2
5. (5) Marina 14-1
6. (6) Orange Lutheran 8-4
7. (7) Moorpark 9-0
8. (20) Esperanza 13-2
9. (9) Garden Grove Pacifica 9-3
10. (8) Beaumont 6-2
11. (15) Eastvale Roosevelt 9-4-1
12. (10) Villa Park 12-4
13. (NR) Temescal Canyon 10-1-1
14. (12) Long Beach Millikan 12-4
15. (14) Riverside Poly 11-0-1
16. (17) Torrance 12-4
17. (NR) Camarillo 9-2
18. (18) Huntington Beach 5-3
19. (19) Gahr 7-5-1
20. (NR) JSerra 12-2
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.