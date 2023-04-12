Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Tuesday’s scores

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

BASEBALL

Academy for Careers and Exploration 2, Academy of Academic Excellence 1

Alhambra 3, Flintridge Prep 0

Aliso Niguel 6, Los Alamitos 5

Anaheim Canyon 11, Crean Lutheran 3

Anza Hamilton 5, CSDR 1

Apple Valley 15, Serrano 1

Aquinas 6, Cypress 4

Arcadia 4, Burbank Burroughs 1

Ayala 7, Alta Loma 5

Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 9, Santa Rosa Academy 3

Bishop Amat 8, Heritage 1

Bishop Diego 17, Santa Clara 0

Bishop Montgomery 7, Nipomo 4

Bolsa Grande 2, Los Amigos 1

Bonita 9, Claremont 6

Bosco Tech 19, Keppel 3

Bravo 6, Marquez 5

Buena 4, Santa Barbara 3

Campbell Hall 2, Brentwood 1

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 10, Long Beach Jordan 0

Capistrano Valley 3, Trabuco Hills 2

Capistrano Valley Christian 6, King 5

Charter Oak 15, Diamond Ranch 1

Citrus Valley 7, Redlands East Valley 2

Cobalt 21, Lucerne Valley 0

Cornerstone Christian 17, Grove 2

Corona del Mar 7, Shadow Hills 0

Crescenta Valley 2, Burbank 1

Dos Pueblos 5, Rio Mesa 4

Duarte 11, Gladstone 3

Edison 5, Marina 1

El Rancho 6, Whittier 0

Faith Baptist 11, Santa Clarita Christian 9

Fountain Valley 8, Downey 1

Fremont 20, Dorsey 0

Gahr 4, Warren 1

Ganesha 12, Edgewood 0

Garden Grove 3, Segerstrom 0

Garey 22, Pomona 0

Glendale 7, Muir 2

Glendora 10, Colony 0

Grace Brethren 8, Foothill Tech 0

Granada Hills Kennedy 3, Legacy 1

Harvard-Westlake 3, Sierra Canyon 2

Hawthorne 18, Compton Centennial 1

Hemet 2, Valley View 0

Hesperia 7, Burroughs 5

Hesperia Christian 15, Lancaster Desert Christian 0

Huntington Beach 6, La Mirada 0

Irvine University 3, Irvine 2

JSerra 10, Etiwanda 6

Katella 11, Godinez 1

King/Drew 2, Mendez 1

La Palma Kennedy 4, Artesia 1

La Serna 4, Santa Fe 1

Lakeview 8, Triumph 7

Leuzinger 14, Inglewood 4

Liberty 15, West Valley 4

Loara 8, Garden Grove Santiago 2

Long Beach Wilson 4, St. Anthony 1

Los Angeles Wilson 14, Lincoln 2

Mater Dei 8, Corona Santiago 3

Maywood CES 18, Elizabeth 0

Millikan 9, Desert Mirage 3

Montebello 6, California 0

Newport Harbor 3, Laguna Beach 1

Norco 4, Villa Park 0

Northview 21, Covina 2

Northwood 4, Laguna Hills 0

Ontario Christian 3, Arrowhead Christian 0

Orange Lutheran 6, Maranatha 2

Orange Vista 14, Rancho Christian 2

Oxford Academy 12, Pioneer 4

Oxnard 4, Ventura 3

Paloma Valley 14, Moreno Valley 1

Pasadena 13, Hoover 0

Rancho Verde 11, Vista del Lago 1

Redlands 5, Beaumont 1

Redondo 6, Palm Desert 2

Riverside North 6, Canyon Springs 4

Riverside Poly 2, Temescal Canyon 1

Riverside Prep 11, Excelsior 10

Rolling Hills Prep 14, New Roads 2

San Jacinto 6, Tahquitz 4

San Marcos 6, Oxnard Pacifica 5

Santa Ana 8, Saddleback 4

Santa Margarita 2, Corona 1

Servite 11, Dana Hills 0

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 7, San Dimas 1

South East 9, South Gate 0

South Torrance 7, Schurr 2

Sultana 7, Oak Hills 5

Tesoro 14, Mission Viejo 2

Verbum Dei 6, Dominguez 5

Viewpoint 10, Milken 2

Woodbridge 15, Portola 2

Xavier Prep 8, Palm Springs 3

Yucaipa 7, Cajon 6

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement