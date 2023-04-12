High school baseball and softball: Tuesday’s scores
BASEBALL
Academy for Careers and Exploration 2, Academy of Academic Excellence 1
Alhambra 3, Flintridge Prep 0
Aliso Niguel 6, Los Alamitos 5
Anaheim Canyon 11, Crean Lutheran 3
Anza Hamilton 5, CSDR 1
Apple Valley 15, Serrano 1
Aquinas 6, Cypress 4
Arcadia 4, Burbank Burroughs 1
Ayala 7, Alta Loma 5
Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 9, Santa Rosa Academy 3
Bishop Amat 8, Heritage 1
Bishop Diego 17, Santa Clara 0
Bishop Montgomery 7, Nipomo 4
Bolsa Grande 2, Los Amigos 1
Bonita 9, Claremont 6
Bosco Tech 19, Keppel 3
Bravo 6, Marquez 5
Buena 4, Santa Barbara 3
Campbell Hall 2, Brentwood 1
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 10, Long Beach Jordan 0
Capistrano Valley 3, Trabuco Hills 2
Capistrano Valley Christian 6, King 5
Charter Oak 15, Diamond Ranch 1
Citrus Valley 7, Redlands East Valley 2
Cobalt 21, Lucerne Valley 0
Cornerstone Christian 17, Grove 2
Corona del Mar 7, Shadow Hills 0
Crescenta Valley 2, Burbank 1
Dos Pueblos 5, Rio Mesa 4
Duarte 11, Gladstone 3
Edison 5, Marina 1
El Rancho 6, Whittier 0
Faith Baptist 11, Santa Clarita Christian 9
Fountain Valley 8, Downey 1
Fremont 20, Dorsey 0
Gahr 4, Warren 1
Ganesha 12, Edgewood 0
Garden Grove 3, Segerstrom 0
Garey 22, Pomona 0
Glendale 7, Muir 2
Glendora 10, Colony 0
Grace Brethren 8, Foothill Tech 0
Granada Hills Kennedy 3, Legacy 1
Harvard-Westlake 3, Sierra Canyon 2
Hawthorne 18, Compton Centennial 1
Hemet 2, Valley View 0
Hesperia 7, Burroughs 5
Hesperia Christian 15, Lancaster Desert Christian 0
Huntington Beach 6, La Mirada 0
Irvine University 3, Irvine 2
JSerra 10, Etiwanda 6
Katella 11, Godinez 1
King/Drew 2, Mendez 1
La Palma Kennedy 4, Artesia 1
La Serna 4, Santa Fe 1
Lakeview 8, Triumph 7
Leuzinger 14, Inglewood 4
Liberty 15, West Valley 4
Loara 8, Garden Grove Santiago 2
Long Beach Wilson 4, St. Anthony 1
Los Angeles Wilson 14, Lincoln 2
Mater Dei 8, Corona Santiago 3
Maywood CES 18, Elizabeth 0
Millikan 9, Desert Mirage 3
Montebello 6, California 0
Newport Harbor 3, Laguna Beach 1
Norco 4, Villa Park 0
Northview 21, Covina 2
Northwood 4, Laguna Hills 0
Ontario Christian 3, Arrowhead Christian 0
Orange Lutheran 6, Maranatha 2
Orange Vista 14, Rancho Christian 2
Oxford Academy 12, Pioneer 4
Oxnard 4, Ventura 3
Paloma Valley 14, Moreno Valley 1
Pasadena 13, Hoover 0
Rancho Verde 11, Vista del Lago 1
Redlands 5, Beaumont 1
Redondo 6, Palm Desert 2
Riverside North 6, Canyon Springs 4
Riverside Poly 2, Temescal Canyon 1
Riverside Prep 11, Excelsior 10
Rolling Hills Prep 14, New Roads 2
San Jacinto 6, Tahquitz 4
San Marcos 6, Oxnard Pacifica 5
Santa Ana 8, Saddleback 4
Santa Margarita 2, Corona 1
Servite 11, Dana Hills 0
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 7, San Dimas 1
South East 9, South Gate 0
South Torrance 7, Schurr 2
Sultana 7, Oak Hills 5
Tesoro 14, Mission Viejo 2
Verbum Dei 6, Dominguez 5
Viewpoint 10, Milken 2
Woodbridge 15, Portola 2
Xavier Prep 8, Palm Springs 3
Yucaipa 7, Cajon 6
