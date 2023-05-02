High school badminton: Tuesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
BADMINTON
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
POOL PLAY
Friday, 3:30 p.m.
A--Cypress at Keppel
B--Diamond Bar at Cerritos
Monday, 3:30 p.m.
A--Cypress at Arcadia
B--Cerritos at Walnut
May 10, 3:30 p.m.
A--Keppel at Arcadia
B--Diamond Bar at Walnut
NOTES: Championship, May 13, 9 a.m. at Arcadia. Third place, May 12 at tba.
DIVISION 1
First round, Friday, 3:30 p.m.
Gladstone at #1 Hacienda Heights Wilson
Alhambra at Redlands East Valley
Nogales at Fountain Valley
Loma Linda Academy at #4 Long Beach Poly
Sierra Vista at #3 South Pasadena
Long Beach Wilson at Westminster
Redlands at Marina
Azusa at #2 Long Beach Cabrillo
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Monday, 3:30 p.m.; semifinals, May 10, 3:30 p.m. Championship, May 13, 12:30 p.m. at Arcadia.
