High School Sports

High school badminton: Tuesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

A badminton player serves
(Dita Alangkara / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
BADMINTON

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

POOL PLAY

Friday, 3:30 p.m.

A--Cypress at Keppel

B--Diamond Bar at Cerritos

Monday, 3:30 p.m.

A--Cypress at Arcadia

B--Cerritos at Walnut

May 10, 3:30 p.m.

A--Keppel at Arcadia

B--Diamond Bar at Walnut

NOTES: Championship, May 13, 9 a.m. at Arcadia. Third place, May 12 at tba.

DIVISION 1

First round, Friday, 3:30 p.m.

Gladstone at #1 Hacienda Heights Wilson

Alhambra at Redlands East Valley

Nogales at Fountain Valley

Loma Linda Academy at #4 Long Beach Poly

Sierra Vista at #3 South Pasadena

Long Beach Wilson at Westminster

Redlands at Marina

Azusa at #2 Long Beach Cabrillo

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Monday, 3:30 p.m.; semifinals, May 10, 3:30 p.m. Championship, May 13, 12:30 p.m. at Arcadia.

