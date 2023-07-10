MLB draft: Two more players from Thousand Oaks’ 2021 championship team are selected

Former Thousand Oaks second baseman Roc Riggio was selected Monday in the fourth round of the MLB draft by the Yankees.

The 2021 Thousand Oaks High baseball team that won the Southern Section Division 2 championship and finished No. 2 in The Times’ Southland rankings behind Harvard-Westlake that season is looking even better in hindsight.

Infielder Max Muncy was a first-round draft pick of the Oakland Athletics in 2021. Now two of his teammates will be joining him in pro ball. Shortstop Jacob Wilson from Grand Canyon, the son of former Thousand Oaks coach and major leaguer Jack Wilson, was a first-round pick of the Athletics on Sunday. On Monday, second baseman Roc Riggio, who played at Oklahoma State, was taken in the fourth round by the Yankees.

Here’s a look at Southern California players taken through 10 rounds of the draft:

Round 1

1. Paul Skenes (El Toro, LSU), Pirates; 6. Jacob Wilson (Thousand Oaks, Grand Canyon), Athletics; 15. Jacob Gonzalez (Glendora, Mississippi), White Sox; 23. Ralphy Velazquez (Huntington Beach), Guardians.

Round 2

61. Alonzo Tredwell (Mater Dei, UCLA), Astros.

Round 3

79. Albert Rios (St. John Bosco, Stanford), Angels; 82. Brandon Winokur (Edison), Twins; 97. Eric Bitonti (Aquinas), Brewers; 117. Brock Vradenburg (Maranatha, Michigan State), Marlins.

Round 4

103. Cole Miller (Newbury Park), Athletics; 105. Cole Schoenwetter (San Marcos), Reds; 122. Quinn Mathews (Aliso Niguel, Stanford), Cardinals; 129. Roc Riggio (Thousand Oaks, Oklahoma State), Yankees.

Round 5

141. Connor Burns (Don Lugo, Long Beach State), Reds; 145. Kyle Karros (Mira Costa, UCLA), Rockies.

Round 6

179. Lucas Gordon (SO Notre Dame, Texas), White Sox; 189. Lucas Braun (Palisades, CSUN), Braves.

Round 7

200. John Peck (Moorpark, Pepperdine), Tigers; 215. Charles Harrison (Canyon Country Canyon, UCLA), Cardinals.

Round 8

228. Carter Graham (Chaminade, Stanford), Reds; 246. Boston Baro (Capistrano Valley), Mets.

Round 9

266. Jonathon Long (Orange, Long Beach State), Cub; 277. RJ Schreck (Harvard-Westlake, Vanderbilt), Mariners.

Round 10

305. Caden Kendle (Marina, UC Irvine), Cardinals.