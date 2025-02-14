The Times’ preseason top 25 high school baseball rankings
- Share via
-
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams as the 2025 season is set to begin:
Rk; Team; Comment
1; CORONA; Best team not named Dodgers with pitching, defense and hitting galore
2; HUNTINGTON BEACH; With 13 college commitments, Oilers are capable of giving Panthers a run
3; ORANGE LUTHERAN; 6-foot-8 pitcher Gary Morse looks forward to the inevitable showdown with Corona
4; SANTA MARGARITA; Second baseman Brody Schumaker is the real deal
5; SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME; Title contenders with strong pitching staff led by Logan Berenson
6; LA MIRADA; A new baseball field combined with lots of returnees has Matadores thinking big
7; HARVARD-WESTLAKE; If young pitchers can come through, Wolverines will be a spoiler
8; OAKS CHRISTIAN; Former Pepperdine coach Rick Hirtensteiner has top player in shortstop Quentin Young
9; GAHR; The Gladiators are loaded with quality pitching
10; CRESPI; LSU commit Landon Hodge and USC commit Diego Velazquez set for big senior seasons.
11; GREAT OAK; Few players are better than Texas commit Gavin Fien
12; JSERRA; Lions start with standouts on the mound in Josh Hollis and Max Reimers
13; VILLA PARK; The versatile Nate Lewis will have Spartans in the running for league title
14; HART; New coach but lots of good pitchers return for Division 2 champion Hawks
15; PALOMA VALLEY; Jaxon Baker is a player to know after hitting six home runs and going 5-0 last season
16; SIERRA CANYON; Sophomore Sean Parrow is elite pitcher in the making
17; CYPRESS; Infielder John Short leads good mix of seniors and young players
18; LA HABRA; Bobby Brooks, son of the head coach, had 27 hits as a sophomore
19; ALISO NIGUEL; Jarett Sabol is senior catcher who delivers home runs
20; MARANATHA; UCLA commit Zach Strickland is elite pitcher
21; ST; JOHN BOSCO; Look for a big season from junior Jack Champlin
22; ROYAL; Pitchers Caden Sramek, Dustin Dunnwoody and Isaiah Tillman lead rising Highlanders
23; BISHOP AMAT; St; Mary’s commit Jacob Campos will lead hitting attack
24; FOOTHILL; Gavin Lauridsen should be the staff ace
25; BELL; Defending City champions return seven starters, led by player of the year Jayden Rojas
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.