Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ preseason top 25 high school baseball rankings

Corona's outstanding infielders: Second baseman Trey Ebel (left), shortstop Billy Carlson, third baseman Brady Ebel.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams as the 2025 season is set to begin:

Rk; Team; Comment

1; CORONA; Best team not named Dodgers with pitching, defense and hitting galore

2; HUNTINGTON BEACH; With 13 college commitments, Oilers are capable of giving Panthers a run

3; ORANGE LUTHERAN; 6-foot-8 pitcher Gary Morse looks forward to the inevitable showdown with Corona

4; SANTA MARGARITA; Second baseman Brody Schumaker is the real deal

5; SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME; Title contenders with strong pitching staff led by Logan Berenson

Advertisement

6; LA MIRADA; A new baseball field combined with lots of returnees has Matadores thinking big

7; HARVARD-WESTLAKE; If young pitchers can come through, Wolverines will be a spoiler

8; OAKS CHRISTIAN; Former Pepperdine coach Rick Hirtensteiner has top player in shortstop Quentin Young

9; GAHR; The Gladiators are loaded with quality pitching

10; CRESPI; LSU commit Landon Hodge and USC commit Diego Velazquez set for big senior seasons.

Advertisement

11; GREAT OAK; Few players are better than Texas commit Gavin Fien

12; JSERRA; Lions start with standouts on the mound in Josh Hollis and Max Reimers

13; VILLA PARK; The versatile Nate Lewis will have Spartans in the running for league title

14; HART; New coach but lots of good pitchers return for Division 2 champion Hawks

15; PALOMA VALLEY; Jaxon Baker is a player to know after hitting six home runs and going 5-0 last season

16; SIERRA CANYON; Sophomore Sean Parrow is elite pitcher in the making

17; CYPRESS; Infielder John Short leads good mix of seniors and young players

18; LA HABRA; Bobby Brooks, son of the head coach, had 27 hits as a sophomore

19; ALISO NIGUEL; Jarett Sabol is senior catcher who delivers home runs

20; MARANATHA; UCLA commit Zach Strickland is elite pitcher

21; ST; JOHN BOSCO; Look for a big season from junior Jack Champlin

22; ROYAL; Pitchers Caden Sramek, Dustin Dunnwoody and Isaiah Tillman lead rising Highlanders

Advertisement

23; BISHOP AMAT; St; Mary’s commit Jacob Campos will lead hitting attack

24; FOOTHILL; Gavin Lauridsen should be the staff ace

25; BELL; Defending City champions return seven starters, led by player of the year Jayden Rojas
High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement