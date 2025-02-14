The Times’ preseason top 25 high school baseball rankings

Corona’s outstanding infielders: Second baseman Trey Ebel (left), shortstop Billy Carlson, third baseman Brady Ebel.

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams as the 2025 season is set to begin:

Rk; Team; Comment

1; CORONA; Best team not named Dodgers with pitching, defense and hitting galore

2; HUNTINGTON BEACH; With 13 college commitments, Oilers are capable of giving Panthers a run

3; ORANGE LUTHERAN; 6-foot-8 pitcher Gary Morse looks forward to the inevitable showdown with Corona

4; SANTA MARGARITA; Second baseman Brody Schumaker is the real deal

5; SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME; Title contenders with strong pitching staff led by Logan Berenson

6; LA MIRADA; A new baseball field combined with lots of returnees has Matadores thinking big

7; HARVARD-WESTLAKE; If young pitchers can come through, Wolverines will be a spoiler

8; OAKS CHRISTIAN; Former Pepperdine coach Rick Hirtensteiner has top player in shortstop Quentin Young

9; GAHR; The Gladiators are loaded with quality pitching

10; CRESPI; LSU commit Landon Hodge and USC commit Diego Velazquez set for big senior seasons.

11; GREAT OAK; Few players are better than Texas commit Gavin Fien

12; JSERRA; Lions start with standouts on the mound in Josh Hollis and Max Reimers

13; VILLA PARK; The versatile Nate Lewis will have Spartans in the running for league title

14; HART; New coach but lots of good pitchers return for Division 2 champion Hawks

15; PALOMA VALLEY; Jaxon Baker is a player to know after hitting six home runs and going 5-0 last season

16; SIERRA CANYON; Sophomore Sean Parrow is elite pitcher in the making

17; CYPRESS; Infielder John Short leads good mix of seniors and young players

18; LA HABRA; Bobby Brooks, son of the head coach, had 27 hits as a sophomore

19; ALISO NIGUEL; Jarett Sabol is senior catcher who delivers home runs

20; MARANATHA; UCLA commit Zach Strickland is elite pitcher

21; ST; JOHN BOSCO; Look for a big season from junior Jack Champlin

22; ROYAL; Pitchers Caden Sramek, Dustin Dunnwoody and Isaiah Tillman lead rising Highlanders

23; BISHOP AMAT; St; Mary’s commit Jacob Campos will lead hitting attack

24; FOOTHILL; Gavin Lauridsen should be the staff ace

25; BELL; Defending City champions return seven starters, led by player of the year Jayden Rojas