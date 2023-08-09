Bryce James is set to attend Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Get ready for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High basketball games to be filled with celebrities for the upcoming season after confirmation from people with knowledge of the situation that Bryce James, the second son of Lakers star LeBron James, is joining the team. He has been seen touring the campus and watching workouts in recent weeks with plans to enroll.

The word is that Bryce James has made inquires about transferring to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. He'd join another high-profiled player, Mercy Miller. Nothing has been finalized. He was supposed to attend Campbell Hall. We'll see. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 29, 2023

As reported last month, James began to consider attending Notre Dame after a previous announcement that he was leaving Sierra Canyon for Campbell Hall.

He’ll be a junior and join a Notre Dame team that already includes Mercy Miller, the son of rapper Master P. James is good friends with Notre Dame guard Angelino Mark.

The 6-foot-6 James, younger brother of former Sierra Canyon star and USC freshman Bronny James, practiced twice with Campbell Hall and played with the Vikings at an Arizona tournament in June.

“I wish him all the best,” Campbell Hall coach David Grace said. “He’s a great kid.”

He’d have to move residences to be eligible immediately at Notre Dame under CIF transfer rules. Otherwise, he’d be a sit-out period athlete who would be eligible on Dec. 24.