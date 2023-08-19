Advertisement
High School Sports

El Segundo prepares to play team from Texas in second game of Little League World Series

El Segundo's Brody Brooks crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run.
El Segundo’s Brody Brooks (14) crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run off New Albany, Ohio’s Kevin Klingerman during the third inning of a Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday.
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

It’s going to be California against Texas on Monday night at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., with El Segundo taking on Needville, Texas in a 4 p.m. game on ESPN.

El Segundo has all five of its pitchers available, but manager Danny Boehle said next week will be a strategy week because there are restrictions on when you can next use a pitcher depending on how many pitches they’ve thrown.

El Segundo is hoping for a win Monday to advance to the semifinals Wednesday, followed by the U.S. championship game on Aug. 26 and the final game Aug. 27 against the international champion.

“Now you’re playing every other day,” Boehle said, “it’s all about strategy now.”

El Segundo will get back first baseman Jaxon Kalish, who missed El Segundo’s 4-3 opening win Thursday night because of a stomach virus.

Kalish’s return gives El Segundo a formidable trio of hitters with Brody Brooks and Louis Lappe.

El Segundo, Calif.'s Louis Lappe (19) celebrates with Crew O'Connor on his way back to the dugout after his home run off of New Albany, Ohio's Kevin Klingerman during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Sports

El Segundo wins rain-shortened Little League World Series opener against Ohio

El Segundo’s Brody Brooks and Louis Lappe hit home runs in a 4-3 win over New Albany, Ohio, that was halted after four innings because of weather.

Aug. 17, 2023

“He just hit out six home runs,” Boehle said from practice Saturday. “He’s healthy.”

Needville is 41 miles from Houston with a population of slightly more than 3,000 as of 2020.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement