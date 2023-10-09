Advertisement
Tickets for Mater Dei-St. John Bosco football game are gone in three minutes

St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro shouts during a game.
St. John Bosco head coach Jason Negro will have a sold-out crowd on Friday against Mater Dei at St. John Bosco.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist
It didn’t take long for the remaining tickets for Friday’s high school football showdown between No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 3 St. John Bosco to sell out.

About 60% of the tickets (stadium capacity is 6,200 at St. John Bosco) went on sale at 9 a.m. on GoFan.co on Monday morning. They were gone in three minutes, according to a St. John Bosco spokeswoman.

Mater Dei is 7-0 and St. John Bosco is 6-1. The game will be televised by Bally Sports.

