Tickets for Mater Dei-St. John Bosco football game are gone in three minutes
It didn’t take long for the remaining tickets for Friday’s high school football showdown between No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 3 St. John Bosco to sell out.
About 60% of the tickets (stadium capacity is 6,200 at St. John Bosco) went on sale at 9 a.m. on GoFan.co on Monday morning. They were gone in three minutes, according to a St. John Bosco spokeswoman.
Mater Dei is 7-0 and St. John Bosco is 6-1. The game will be televised by Bally Sports.
