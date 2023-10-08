This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 8.
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank
1. MATER DEI (7-0); def. JSerra, 42-0; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 1
2. SIERRA CANYON (7-0); def. Bishop Amat, 56-14; at Bishop Alemany, Friday; 2
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-1); def. Servite, 56-27; vs. Mater Dei, Friday; 3
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-2); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 63-14; vs. Vista Murrieta, Thursday; 4
5. LONG BEACH POLY (6-1); def. Wilson, 46-0; at Cabrillo, Friday; 6
6. JSERRA (4-3); lost to Mater Dei, 42-0; vs. Santa Margarita, Friday; 5
7. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (7-0); def. Etiwanda, 35-7; vs. Chino Hills, Friday; 7
8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-3); def. Santa Margarita, 28-21; vs. Servite at Cerritos College, Friday; 9
9. PALOS VERDES (7-0); def. Mira Costa, 9-7; vs. Redondo, Friday; 8
10. MISSION VIEJO (5-2); idle; vs. San Clemente, Friday; 10
11. GARDENA SERRA (5-2); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 45-35; at Bishop Amat, Friday; 11
12. LOS ALAMITOS (5-2); def. Newport Harbor, 62-14; vs. Corona del Mar at Veterans Stadium, Friday; 12
13. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-1); def. Norco, 48-19; vs. Chaparral, Friday; 13
14. SAN CLEMENTE (6-1); def. Ayala, 42-13; at Mission Viejo, Friday; 15
15. SANTA MARGARITA (3-3); lost to Orange Lutheran, 28-21; at JSerra, Friday; 14
16. OAKS CHRISTIAN (5-2); def. Bishop Diego, 49-13; at Westlake, Friday; 16
17. OXNARD PACIFICA (8-0); def. Channel Islands, 59-0; at Rio Mesa, Oct. 20; 17
18. VILLA PARK (7-0); def. Esperanza, 49-12; vs. Foothill at El Modena, Thursday; 18
19. DAMIEN (8-0); def. Chino Hills, 34-7; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Oct. 20; 19
20. SERVITE (4-3); lost to St. John Bosco, 56-27; vs. Orange Lutheran at Cerritos College, Friday; 20
21. SAN JUAN HILLS (7-0); idle vs. El Toro, Friday; 21
22. WARREN (5-2); def. Norwalk, 50-14; vs, Downey at SoFi Stadium, Friday; 22
23. VALENCIA (7-1); def. West Ranch, 42-14; vs. Hart, Oct. 20; 23
24. VISTA MURRIETA (6-1); def. Chaparral, 31-24; at Corona Centennial, Thursday; 24
25. UPLAND (5-2); idle; vs. Etiwanda, Oct. 13; 25
