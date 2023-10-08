Advertisement
This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

Coach Jon Ellinghouse watches players.
Coach Jon Ellinghouse has led Sierra Canyon to a 7-0 record and the No. 2 ranking in The Times’ top 25.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 8.

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank

1. MATER DEI (7-0); def. JSerra, 42-0; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 1

2. SIERRA CANYON (7-0); def. Bishop Amat, 56-14; at Bishop Alemany, Friday; 2

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-1); def. Servite, 56-27; vs. Mater Dei, Friday; 3

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-2); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 63-14; vs. Vista Murrieta, Thursday; 4

5. LONG BEACH POLY (6-1); def. Wilson, 46-0; at Cabrillo, Friday; 6

6. JSERRA (4-3); lost to Mater Dei, 42-0; vs. Santa Margarita, Friday; 5

7. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (7-0); def. Etiwanda, 35-7; vs. Chino Hills, Friday; 7

8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-3); def. Santa Margarita, 28-21; vs. Servite at Cerritos College, Friday; 9

9. PALOS VERDES (7-0); def. Mira Costa, 9-7; vs. Redondo, Friday; 8

10. MISSION VIEJO (5-2); idle; vs. San Clemente, Friday; 10

11. GARDENA SERRA (5-2); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 45-35; at Bishop Amat, Friday; 11

12. LOS ALAMITOS (5-2); def. Newport Harbor, 62-14; vs. Corona del Mar at Veterans Stadium, Friday; 12

13. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-1); def. Norco, 48-19; vs. Chaparral, Friday; 13

14. SAN CLEMENTE (6-1); def. Ayala, 42-13; at Mission Viejo, Friday; 15

15. SANTA MARGARITA (3-3); lost to Orange Lutheran, 28-21; at JSerra, Friday; 14

16. OAKS CHRISTIAN (5-2); def. Bishop Diego, 49-13; at Westlake, Friday; 16

17. OXNARD PACIFICA (8-0); def. Channel Islands, 59-0; at Rio Mesa, Oct. 20; 17

18. VILLA PARK (7-0); def. Esperanza, 49-12; vs. Foothill at El Modena, Thursday; 18

19. DAMIEN (8-0); def. Chino Hills, 34-7; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Oct. 20; 19

20. SERVITE (4-3); lost to St. John Bosco, 56-27; vs. Orange Lutheran at Cerritos College, Friday; 20

21. SAN JUAN HILLS (7-0); idle vs. El Toro, Friday; 21

22. WARREN (5-2); def. Norwalk, 50-14; vs, Downey at SoFi Stadium, Friday; 22

23. VALENCIA (7-1); def. West Ranch, 42-14; vs. Hart, Oct. 20; 23

24. VISTA MURRIETA (6-1); def. Chaparral, 31-24; at Corona Centennial, Thursday; 24

25. UPLAND (5-2); idle; vs. Etiwanda, Oct. 13; 25

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

