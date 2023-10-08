This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

22. WARREN (5-2); def. Norwalk, 50-14; vs, Downey at SoFi Stadium, Friday; 22

20. SERVITE (4-3); lost to St. John Bosco, 56-27; vs. Orange Lutheran at Cerritos College, Friday; 20

18. VILLA PARK (7-0); def. Esperanza, 49-12; vs. Foothill at El Modena, Thursday; 18

15. SANTA MARGARITA (3-3); lost to Orange Lutheran, 28-21; at JSerra, Friday; 14

12. LOS ALAMITOS (5-2); def. Newport Harbor, 62-14; vs. Corona del Mar at Veterans Stadium, Friday; 12

8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-3); def. Santa Margarita, 28-21; vs. Servite at Cerritos College, Friday; 9

6. JSERRA (4-3); lost to Mater Dei, 42-0; vs. Santa Margarita, Friday; 5

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 8.

Coach Jon Ellinghouse has led Sierra Canyon to a 7-0 record and the No. 2 ranking in The Times’ top 25.

