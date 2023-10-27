Advertisement
High School Sports

How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

Football on field.
(Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week (games were Friday unless noted):

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-1); def. Orange Lutheran, 44-22; Southern Section playoffs

2. MATER DEI (9-1); def. Santa Margarita, 35-19; Southern Section playoffs

3. SIERRA CANYON (10-0); def. Chaminade, 44-6; Southern Section playoffs

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-2); def. Norco, 55-0 (Thur.); Southern Section playoffs

5. LONG BEACH POLY (9-1); def. Long Beach Jordan 56-14 (Thur.); Southern Section playoffs

6. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (9-1); lost to Upland, 17-14 (Thur.); Southern Section playoffs

7. GARDENA SERRA (7-3); def. Bishop Alemany, 48-0; Southern Section playoffs

8. SAN CLEMENTE (9-1); def. Tesoro, 38-24; Southern Section playoffs

9. LOS ALAMITOS (8-2); def. Edison, 21-10; Southern Section playoffs

10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-5); lost to St. John Bosco, 44-22; Southern Section playoffs

11. PALOS VERDES (10-0); def. Peninsula, 48-7; Southern Section playoffs

12. JSERRA (5-5); def. Servite, 49-0; Southern Section playoffs

13. SERVITE (5-5); lost to JSerra, 49-0; Southern Section playoffs

14. SANTA MARGARITA (4-6); lost to Mater Dei, 35-19; Southern Section playoffs

15. MISSION VIEJO (7-3); def. Capistrano Valley, 52-6; Southern Section playoffs

16. DAMIEN (8-2); lost to Etiwanda, 51-36 (Thur.); Southern Section playoffs

17. OAKS CHRISTIAN (8-2); def. St. Bonaventure, 13-10; Southern Section playoffs

18. MURRIETA VALLEY (7-3); def. Vista Murrieta, 35-21 (Thur.); Southern Section playoffs

19. OXNARD PACIFICA (10-0); def. Oxnard, 42-14; Southern Section playoffs

20. WARREN (8-2); def. Dominguez, 50-6; Southern Section playoffs

21. VALENCIA (9-1); def. Canyon Country Canyon, 38-0; Southern Section playoffs

22. UPLAND (8-2); def. Rancho Cucamonga, 17-14 (Thur.); Southern Section playoffs

23. CHAPARRAL (7-3); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 59-57 (Thur.); Southern Section playoffs

24. EDISON (6-4); lost to Los Alamitos, 21-10; Southern Section playoffs

25. OAK HILLS (8-1); def. Ridgecrest Burroughs, 56-0 (Thur.); Southern Section playoffs

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement