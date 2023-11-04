City Section and Southern Section high school football quarterfinal matchups
CIF City Section and Southern Section high school football quarterfinal matchups:
CITY SECTION
Thursday’s games at 7 p.m.
OPEN DIVISION
No. 8 Narbonne at No. 1 Birmingham
No. 5 Granada Hills at No. 4 Carson
No. 6 Palisades at No. 3 Gardena
No. 7 San Pedro at No. 2 Garfield
DIVISION I
No. 8 Cleveland at No. 1 Banning
No. 5 Dymally at No. 4 Dorsey
No. 6 Venice at No. 3 Crenshaw
No. 10 King/Drew at No. 2 Franklin
DIVISION II
No. 9 Fairfax at No. 1 Arleta, 2 p.m.
No. 5 Eagle Rock at No. 4 Angelou
No. 11 Roosevelt at No. 3 San Fernando
No. 7 Lincoln at No. 2 Chatsworth
DIVISION III
No. 8 Fremont at No. 1 Bell
No. 5 Verdugo Hills at No. 4 Jordan
No. 6 South East at No. 3 Chavez
No. 7 University at No. 2 Washington Prep
8-MAN
Semifinals
No. 4 USC Hybrid at No. 1 Fulton
No. 3 Animo Jackie Robinson at No. 2 New Designs University Park
SOUTHERN SECTION
Quarterfinals Friday at 7 p.m.
DIVISION 1
No. 8 San Clemente at No. 1 St. John Bosco
No. 5 Orange Lutheran at No. 4 Corona Centennial
No. 6 Santa Margarita at No. 3 Sierra Canyon
No. 7 JSerra vs. No. 2 Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium
DIVISION 2
Murrieta Valley at Rancho Cucamonga
Oaks Christian at Mission Viejo
Los Alamitos at Gardena Serra
Long Beach Poly vs. Servite at Cerritos College
DIVISION 3
San Juan Hills at Citrus Valley
Cajon vs. St. Bonaventure at Ventura College
Oak Hills at Warren
Villa Park at Chaminade
DIVISION 4
Loyola at Yorba Linda
Corona del Mar at Santa Barbara
Capistrano Valley at Culver City
La Serna at Trabuco Hills
DIVISION 5
Newbury Park at Foothill
Bonita at Thousand Oaks
Apple Valley at Western
Orange Vista at San Jacinto
DIVISION 6
Ontario Christian at Huntington Beach
Crean Lutheran at Simi Valley
Murrieta Mesa at La Habra
Cypress at Mira Costa
DIVISION 7
Chino at Mayfair
Agoura at Muir
King at Salesian
El Dorado at Redondo Union
DIVISION 8
Brentwood at Highland
Covina at Charter Oak
St. Anthony at St. Pius X-St. Matthias
Aliso Niguel at Jurupa Hills
DIVISION 9
Rio Hondo Prep at Orange
Vista del Lago at Sonora
Santa Monica at Troy
Los Osos at Kaiser
DIVISION 10
Torrance at Redlands
Elsinore at Hemet
West Covina at Beckman
La Palma Kennedy at Xavier Prep
DIVISION 11
Linfield Christian at Quartz Hill
Palmdale at Ramona
Riverside Poly at Patriot
Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Westminster
DIVISION 12
Coachella Valley at Don Lugo
Cerritos at Western Christian
Arrowhead Christian at Santa Fe
Buena Park at Yucca Valley
DIVISION 13
Walnut at Los Amigos
San Bernardino at AB Miller
St. Monica at Montclair
Desert Hot Springs at Baldwin Park
DIVISION 14
Artesia at Santa Rosa Academy
Bell Gardens at Ocean View
Hawthorne at El Monte
Whittier Christian at Lynwood
