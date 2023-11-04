Quarterbacks Luke Fahey, left, and Draiden Trudeau have helped Mission Viejo reach the Division 2 quarterfinals.

CIF City Section and Southern Section high school football quarterfinal matchups:

CITY SECTION

Thursday’s games at 7 p.m.

OPEN DIVISION

No. 8 Narbonne at No. 1 Birmingham

No. 5 Granada Hills at No. 4 Carson

No. 6 Palisades at No. 3 Gardena

No. 7 San Pedro at No. 2 Garfield

DIVISION I

No. 8 Cleveland at No. 1 Banning

No. 5 Dymally at No. 4 Dorsey

No. 6 Venice at No. 3 Crenshaw

No. 10 King/Drew at No. 2 Franklin

DIVISION II

No. 9 Fairfax at No. 1 Arleta, 2 p.m.

No. 5 Eagle Rock at No. 4 Angelou

No. 11 Roosevelt at No. 3 San Fernando

No. 7 Lincoln at No. 2 Chatsworth

DIVISION III

No. 8 Fremont at No. 1 Bell

No. 5 Verdugo Hills at No. 4 Jordan

No. 6 South East at No. 3 Chavez

No. 7 University at No. 2 Washington Prep

8-MAN

Semifinals

No. 4 USC Hybrid at No. 1 Fulton

No. 3 Animo Jackie Robinson at No. 2 New Designs University Park

SOUTHERN SECTION

Quarterfinals Friday at 7 p.m.

DIVISION 1

No. 8 San Clemente at No. 1 St. John Bosco

No. 5 Orange Lutheran at No. 4 Corona Centennial

No. 6 Santa Margarita at No. 3 Sierra Canyon

No. 7 JSerra vs. No. 2 Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium

DIVISION 2

Murrieta Valley at Rancho Cucamonga

Oaks Christian at Mission Viejo

Los Alamitos at Gardena Serra

Long Beach Poly vs. Servite at Cerritos College

DIVISION 3

San Juan Hills at Citrus Valley

Cajon vs. St. Bonaventure at Ventura College

Oak Hills at Warren

Villa Park at Chaminade

DIVISION 4

Loyola at Yorba Linda

Corona del Mar at Santa Barbara

Capistrano Valley at Culver City

La Serna at Trabuco Hills

DIVISION 5

Newbury Park at Foothill

Bonita at Thousand Oaks

Apple Valley at Western

Orange Vista at San Jacinto

DIVISION 6

Ontario Christian at Huntington Beach

Crean Lutheran at Simi Valley

Murrieta Mesa at La Habra

Cypress at Mira Costa

DIVISION 7

Chino at Mayfair

Agoura at Muir

King at Salesian

El Dorado at Redondo Union

DIVISION 8

Brentwood at Highland

Covina at Charter Oak

St. Anthony at St. Pius X-St. Matthias

Aliso Niguel at Jurupa Hills

DIVISION 9

Rio Hondo Prep at Orange

Vista del Lago at Sonora

Santa Monica at Troy

Los Osos at Kaiser

DIVISION 10

Torrance at Redlands

Elsinore at Hemet

West Covina at Beckman

La Palma Kennedy at Xavier Prep

DIVISION 11

Linfield Christian at Quartz Hill

Palmdale at Ramona

Riverside Poly at Patriot

Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Westminster

DIVISION 12

Coachella Valley at Don Lugo

Cerritos at Western Christian

Arrowhead Christian at Santa Fe

Buena Park at Yucca Valley

DIVISION 13

Walnut at Los Amigos

San Bernardino at AB Miller

St. Monica at Montclair

Desert Hot Springs at Baldwin Park

DIVISION 14

Artesia at Santa Rosa Academy

Bell Gardens at Ocean View

Hawthorne at El Monte

Whittier Christian at Lynwood