Westlake receives 26 points from Austin Maziasz in overtime win over Brentwood

Austin Maziasz, a 6-foot-5 junior, has started the season with games of 29 and 26 points for Westlake.

Leave 6-foot-5 junior Austin Maziasz of Westlake High open at your own peril. He was draining clutch threes in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night during the Warriors’ 69-61 overtime win over Brentwood at Santa Clara in Oxnard.

Austin Maziasz. Westlake ties it. 47-47. pic.twitter.com/WQIl1mJIbX — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 23, 2023

He finished with 26 points, one day after scoring 29 points. Westlake improved to 2-0. Jordan Houeghan, who had 20 points for Brentwood, sent the game into overtime by making a layup with one second left in regulation.

Simi Valley 57, Valencia 42: Ryder Mjoen’s 23 points led Simi Valley to its fourth consecutive victory. Justin Rener added 17 points.

Catch and shoot. Trent MacLean. pic.twitter.com/ZLtsP56joh — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 23, 2023

Thousand Oaks 93, Dunn 50: Elias Chin scored 22 points and had 11 assists and Trent MacLean added 20 points for the unbeaten Lancers.

Chaminade 88, El Camino Real 64: Bryce Goldman and Jonas Thurman each scored 27 points for Chaminade.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 72, Taft 33: Mercy Miller finished with 33 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists for Notre Dame.

Oak Park 65, Agoura 49: Seshsha Henderson scored 27 points for Oak Park.

Long Beach Wilson 71, Laguna Hills 68: Dominic Bolton scored 43 points for Laguna Hills in the overtime loss.

Shalhevet 46, Oaks Christian 42: Aiden Bitran scored 22 points for Shalhevet.

Sage Hill 74, Blair 73: Tim Anderson scored 35 points for Blair.

St. Francis 54, Arcadia 35: DeLan Grant scored 20 points and Mazi Mosley had 17 points and 11 rebounds for St. Francis.

Valley Torah 54, Viewpoint 51: Aeneas Grullon scored 23 points for Viewpoint.

Loyola 73, Fairfax 38: Hugh Vandeweghe had 17 points for Loyola.