After delivering three walk-off hits, Mason Charles of Westlake is ready to dance

Westlake High first baseman Mason Charles has three walk-off hits during six consecutive home victories.

Westlake High’s baseball players are running out of ways to celebrate after six consecutive walk-off victories. They’ve been charging out of the dugout and jumping up and down.

“Maybe we have to do some TikTok dances,” said first baseman Mason Charles, who has come through in three of the six walk-off moments.

His latest was a bases-loaded single on Friday in the eighth inning of an 8-7 win over Thousand Oaks. He also had a home run in the bottom of the 10th to beat the Lancers 3-2 on Tuesday.

So what has led to this repeated drama?

“It’s kind of unreal,” Charles said. “It’s pretty fun. We’re a very gritty team.”

Westlake‘s record is 14-4 overall and 8-1 in the Marmonte League. As a sophomore, Charles was on the Westlake team that won a 19-inning playoff game. These pressure experiences have done wonders for his confidence.

“I’m going to remember I’ve been through this before and it’s something I can handle,” he said.

Charles was joking that he told his friends to show up late Friday so they wouldn’t miss the fun in the final innings, but they didn’t believe him.

Westlake’s next home game is Wednesday against Oaks Christian. The Warriors could have a new celebratory dance ready just in case.