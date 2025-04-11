Prep sports roundup: Westlake gets a sixth consecutive walk-off victory

Westlake’s baseball team has celebrated six walk-off victories in a row this season.

Westlake High baseball coach Wally Barnett was joking to a sportswriter earlier this week when he said, “Come in the seventh inning because before that it’s pretty boring.”

The Warriors came into a Marmonte League game against Thousand Oaks on Friday having won five straight home games in their final turn at the plate.

Incredibly, they did it again. In the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs and the bases loaded, Mason Charles hit a walk-off single for an 8-7 victory. Charles has had three of the walk-off hits, including Tuesday against Thousand Oaks.

Thousand Oaks thought it had stopped Westlake’s luck with a four-run rally in the top of the seventh to tie the score, but the Warriors ended it in the eighth with another wild charge-the-field victory celebration.

Westlake’s next home game is April 16 against Oaks Christian. Bring hot dogs and sodas for the late innings.

St. John Bosco 6, Santa Margarita 1: James Clark had two hits and Jaden Jackson had a three-run triple for St. John Bosco, which holds first place in the Trinity League.

El Camino Real 9, Cleveland 6: Julius Haim hit a grand slam and Devin Gonor threw six innings with five strikeouts to lead the Royals to their eighth consecutive West Valley League win.

Adan Viner added two hits and two RBIs. El Camino Real has gotten hot by relying on the strong defense of sophomore shortstop Ryan Hauptman and sophomore second baseman Jackson Sellz. The Royals trail first-place Birmingham by one game in the standings.

Birmingham 9, Taft 0: Allen Olmos struck out seven in four scoreless innings for the Patriots. Freshman catcher Jordan Lindsay hit a two-run home run and freshman shortstop Carlos Acuna had three hits and two RBIs. Birmingham is 9-0 in the West Valley League.

Granada Hills 3, Chatsworth 1: Valencio Valadez pitched the Highlanders to the West Valley League win. He struck out four and walked none.

Jackson Goshorn threw the second no-hitter of the season!#PioneersBaseball #20 pic.twitter.com/ngHYOmSPr9 — Pioneer Baseball (@Pioneerbaseball) April 12, 2025

Simi Valley 9, Oak Park 0: Jackson Goshorn threw a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts for Simi Valley. The only runner to reach base for Oak Park came on an error.

El Dorado 6, Foothill 1: Aiden McNaughton had two hits and two RBIs while Jacob Alvarez threw six innings, striking out four, for El Dorado.

Villa Park 5, Cypress 3: Dominic Gutierrez hit a grand slam for Villa Park.

Garden Grove Pacifica 6, Anaheim Canyon 4: Jonathan Sandoval and Matt Frometa each had three hits for Canyon in defeat.

Bishop Amat 5, Gardena Serra 1: Justin Peinado threw a complete game with seven strikeouts for Bishop Amat.

Colony 1, San Dimas 0: Steven Gonzales threw the shutout.

Corona del Mar 8, Los Alamitos 6: Charlie Kaster had three hits for Corona del Mar.

Edison 2, Marina 0: Shane Timmons struck out eight, walked one and allowed four hits in the shutout.

Oaks Christian 11, Agoura 5: Luke Puls drove in five runs for Oaks Christian.

Softball

Santa Margarita 8, Orange Lutheran 7: With the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning, Sawyer Denser got a strikeout to deliver victory for the Eagles and hand Orange Lutheran (15-3, 4-1) its first Trinity League loss since the 2022 season. Katherine Murray had four RBIs. Orange Lutheran trailed 8-5 going into its final turn at the plate. Carlyn Snyder hit a two-run double.

Granada Hills 2, El Camino Real 1: Zoe Justman had an RBI double in the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie for the Highlanders. Addison Moorman struck out nine in the critical West Valley League win.

Mater Dei 3, JSerra 1: Citlaly Valencia of Mater Dei struck out 12 and allowed one hit for the Monarchs.