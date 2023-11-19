Advertisement
The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings

Robert Hinton of Harvard-Westlake rises up for a dunk against Palisades.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Comment; Last week’s rank

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0); Brandon McCoy has 17 points in opening win over Long Beach Poly; 1

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (3-0); There’s been no stopping Robert Hinton and Trent Perry; 2

3. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (3-0); Junior guard Brayden Burries is the real deal; 4

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-1); Eric Freeny is leading young team; 3

5. MATER DEI (0-0); Monarchs open season Wednesday against Costa Mesa; 5

6. SIERRA CANYON (2-0); Justin Pippen, Bryce Cofield start well; 6

7. WINDWARD (2-0); Wins over Torrey Pines, La Jolla Country Day; 7

8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (2-0); Angelino Marks is off to a good start; 8

9. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (0-0); Warriors begin season Friday against Pacific Christian; 10

10. SANTA MARGARITA (1-0); 64-54 opening win over Orangewood; 11

11. LOS ALAMITOS (4-0); Samori Guyness is MVP of the Ocean View tournament; 14

12. LA MIRADA (4-0); Freshman Gene Roebuck makes huge first-week impression; 15

13. DAMIEN (3-1); Close loss to La Mirada; 9

14. ETIWANDA (1-0); Big game for Amare Campbell in win over Campbell Hall; 23

15. MIRA COSTA (3-1); Lost to Los Alamitos in tournament final; 12

16. CAMPBELL HALL (0-1); 23 points for Aaron Powell in loss to Etiwanda; 13

17. WEST RANCH (1-1); Jaeden Robley is legit scoring threat; 16

18. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (2-0); Headed to Illinois for Thanksgiving tourney; 18

19. ST. BERNARD (1-0); Picked up 69-50 opening win over Hesperia; 19

20. JSERRA (3-0); Aidan Fowler comes out firing and making threes; 20

21. REDONDO UNION (1-0); Hudson Mayes is healthy and scores 15 points in opener; 21

22. BOSCO TECH (1-0); Jaden Erami puts on dunk show in opener; 24

23. CRESPI (4-0); Payton White earns MVP honors at Providence tournament; 25

24. FOOTHILL (1-1); Faces Roosevelt on Tuesday; 22

25. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (3-0); Twins Terron and Tarron Williams make impressive debut; NR

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

