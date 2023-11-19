The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings

22. BOSCO TECH (1-0); Jaden Erami puts on dunk show in opener; 24

21. REDONDO UNION (1-0); Hudson Mayes is healthy and scores 15 points in opener; 21

20. JSERRA (3-0); Aidan Fowler comes out firing and making threes; 20

19. ST. BERNARD (1-0); Picked up 69-50 opening win over Hesperia; 19

18. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (2-0); Headed to Illinois for Thanksgiving tourney; 18

16. CAMPBELL HALL (0-1); 23 points for Aaron Powell in loss to Etiwanda; 13

15. MIRA COSTA (3-1); Lost to Los Alamitos in tournament final; 12

14. ETIWANDA (1-0); Big game for Amare Campbell in win over Campbell Hall; 23

11. LOS ALAMITOS (4-0); Samori Guyness is MVP of the Ocean View tournament; 14

8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (2-0); Angelino Marks is off to a good start; 8

3. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (3-0); Junior guard Brayden Burries is the real deal; 4

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (3-0); There’s been no stopping Robert Hinton and Trent Perry; 2

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0); Brandon McCoy has 17 points in opening win over Long Beach Poly; 1

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland.

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Robert Hinton of Harvard-Westlake rises up for a dunk against Palisades.

