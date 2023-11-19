The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland.
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Comment; Last week’s rank
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0); Brandon McCoy has 17 points in opening win over Long Beach Poly; 1
2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (3-0); There’s been no stopping Robert Hinton and Trent Perry; 2
3. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (3-0); Junior guard Brayden Burries is the real deal; 4
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-1); Eric Freeny is leading young team; 3
5. MATER DEI (0-0); Monarchs open season Wednesday against Costa Mesa; 5
6. SIERRA CANYON (2-0); Justin Pippen, Bryce Cofield start well; 6
7. WINDWARD (2-0); Wins over Torrey Pines, La Jolla Country Day; 7
8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (2-0); Angelino Marks is off to a good start; 8
9. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (0-0); Warriors begin season Friday against Pacific Christian; 10
10. SANTA MARGARITA (1-0); 64-54 opening win over Orangewood; 11
11. LOS ALAMITOS (4-0); Samori Guyness is MVP of the Ocean View tournament; 14
12. LA MIRADA (4-0); Freshman Gene Roebuck makes huge first-week impression; 15
13. DAMIEN (3-1); Close loss to La Mirada; 9
14. ETIWANDA (1-0); Big game for Amare Campbell in win over Campbell Hall; 23
15. MIRA COSTA (3-1); Lost to Los Alamitos in tournament final; 12
16. CAMPBELL HALL (0-1); 23 points for Aaron Powell in loss to Etiwanda; 13
17. WEST RANCH (1-1); Jaeden Robley is legit scoring threat; 16
18. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (2-0); Headed to Illinois for Thanksgiving tourney; 18
19. ST. BERNARD (1-0); Picked up 69-50 opening win over Hesperia; 19
20. JSERRA (3-0); Aidan Fowler comes out firing and making threes; 20
21. REDONDO UNION (1-0); Hudson Mayes is healthy and scores 15 points in opener; 21
22. BOSCO TECH (1-0); Jaden Erami puts on dunk show in opener; 24
23. CRESPI (4-0); Payton White earns MVP honors at Providence tournament; 25
24. FOOTHILL (1-1); Faces Roosevelt on Tuesday; 22
25. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (3-0); Twins Terron and Tarron Williams make impressive debut; NR
