Chatsworth gets nod for No. 1 basketball team in City Section rankings

Sophomore Alijah Arenas has led Chatsworth is the top player in the City Section so far this season.

There’s no more difficult task starting the new year than trying to figure out the top boys’ basketball teams in the City Section.

No team has really emerged as No. 1. In truth, there really isn’t a No. 1 team.

“Anyone can win. Anyone can be beaten,” King/Drew coach Lloyd Webster said.

So here’s a courageous effort to come up with the top 10 teams.

1. CHATSWORTH (7-9): Chancellors have the best player in sophomore Alijah Arenas and appear to be making progress.

2. LACES (10-6): Donovan Cornelius has been outstanding for a team that might win the Western League title.

Advertisement

3. KING/DREW (3-5): Always count on coach Lloyd Webster to have his team in title contention come February.

4. BIRMINGHAM (7-9): Coach Nick Halic’s program has been stable and consistent.

5. WESTCHESTER (4-4): Comets have a win over LACES and room to grow.

6. WASHINGTON PREP (4-9): Lots of size to cause problems.

7. NARBONNE (6-7): Gauchos put Marine League on notice with 2-0 start.

8. CLEVELAND (6-6): The arrival of Souljah Niles has Cavaliers surging.

9. GRANT (5-4): William Overton has given Lancers a lift.

10. GARDENA (10-5): Having size and veteran coach helps.