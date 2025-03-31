City Section top 10 high school baseball teams

Freshman pitcher Carlos Acuna of No. 1 Birmingham delivers the ball from the mound.

With one month left in the City Section baseball season, Birmingham has earned the No. 1 ranking with an 8-6 record and 4-0 mark in the City’s toughest league, the West Valley League.

1. BIRMINGHAM (8-6). Impressive one-two pitching duo in Allen Olmos and freshman Carlos Acuna.

2. VENICE (10-1). Gondoliers are headed to Western League title.

3. BELL (9-2). Defending champs are getting their pitching in order.

4. EL CAMINO REAL (8-5). Holding down second place in West Valley League.

5. SUN VALLEY POLY (9-5). Headed to showdown games with Sylmar in Valley Mission League.

6. SYLMAR (6-3). Pitching will keep Spartans in contention.

7. CLEVELAND (6-6). Joshua Pearlstein is having big season hitting.

8. BANNING (7-4). Marine League’s first-place team.

9. GARFIELD (8-2). Won four straight Eastern League games.

10. CHATSWORTH (6-6-1). Beware of Chancellors in March.