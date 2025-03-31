Advertisement
City Section top 10 high school baseball teams

Freshman pitcher Carlos Acuna of No. 1 Birmingham delivers the ball from the mound.
(Craig Weston)
By Eric Sondheimer
With one month left in the City Section baseball season, Birmingham has earned the No. 1 ranking with an 8-6 record and 4-0 mark in the City’s toughest league, the West Valley League.

1. BIRMINGHAM (8-6). Impressive one-two pitching duo in Allen Olmos and freshman Carlos Acuna.

2. VENICE (10-1). Gondoliers are headed to Western League title.

3. BELL (9-2). Defending champs are getting their pitching in order.

4. EL CAMINO REAL (8-5). Holding down second place in West Valley League.

5. SUN VALLEY POLY (9-5). Headed to showdown games with Sylmar in Valley Mission League.

6. SYLMAR (6-3). Pitching will keep Spartans in contention.

7. CLEVELAND (6-6). Joshua Pearlstein is having big season hitting.

8. BANNING (7-4). Marine League’s first-place team.

9. GARFIELD (8-2). Won four straight Eastern League games.

10. CHATSWORTH (6-6-1). Beware of Chancellors in March.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

