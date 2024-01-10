Prep basketball roundup: Birmingham pulls out overtime win over Chatsworth, Alijah Arenas

Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth celebrates after making a three-pointer with one second left in regulation to send the game into overtime against Birmingham.

Alijah Arenas is human. He misses shots, he makes turnovers. It encouraged Birmingham coach Nick Halic to order Arenas to be double-teamed the entire game Wednesday. The strategy was working at times. The Chatsworth High sophomore missed his first six shots and was limited to 10 points at halftime.

It was only a matter of time, though, before Arenas’ talent overcame strategy. It happened at the end of regulation. Down by three points with eight seconds left, Chatsworth got the ball to Arenas, who made a three just before the buzzer sounded to send the game into overtime. He tried to pull off another three at the end of the overtime, barely missing. He finished with 34 points, but Birmingham came away with a 76-72 win in a West Valley League opener.

Yes. It was in the cards. Alijah Arenas sends it into overtime. Just like Dad. Chatsworth 66, Birmingham 66. pic.twitter.com/Su2AwmJRbG — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 11, 2024

The hero for Birmingham was Mark Rios, who made five threes and scored 19 points. He made two free throws with eight seconds left in regulation and made two threes in overtime.

Birmingham improved to 8-10 and 1-0. Chatsworth (7-11) received strong play from Nasir Jones, who had 11 points, and Salomon Jones, who had 13 points.

Cleveland 68, El Camino Real 52: Souljah Niles had 24 points in Cleveland’s sixth consecutive win.

Sun Valley Poly 75, Chavez 25: JD Wyatt had 16 points and Kevin Lara 12 for Poly.

Grant 56, North Hollywood 44: Will Overton scored 13 points for the Lancers.

Legacy 77, South East 68: Damian Gaona finished with 36 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for Legacy.

Palisades 62, LACES 60: The Dolphins won the Western League game as LACES continues to struggle with injuries. Mikai Sims scored on a layup for the game-winner.

Trent Perry. He’s gained so much strength in four years. pic.twitter.com/S1HW7QuVpb — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 11, 2024

Harvard-Westlake 70, Crespi 55: Trent Perry scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half for the Wolverines (18-1, 2-0). He made nine of 14 shots and was on a minutes restriction in the first half after rolling his ankle last week. Robert Hinton added 20 points. Joe Sterling scored 26 points for Crespi. The Wolverines have a challenging schedule ahead, playing Loyola on Friday, flying back east for a game on Monday, then games against Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and Sierra Canyon.

Good stuff Robert Horry came to see his son Christian play for Harvard Westlake against Crespi, the team Derrick Fisher coaches pic.twitter.com/NorFeIRGMQ — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 11, 2024

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 61, St. Francis 43: The Knights improved to 18-0. Mercy Miller finished with 32 points.

Bishop Alemany 85, Chaminade 76: The Warriors earned their first Mission League win.

Sierra Canyon 65, Loyola 34: Noah Williams scored 17 points for the Trailblazers.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 78, St. Bernard 76: The Warriors won the Del Rey League game in overtime. Tyrone Riley scored 23 points.

St. Anthony 59, Bishop Montgomery 52: Quincy Phillips scored 13 points for St. Anthony.

JSerra 59, Orange Lutheran 42: The Lions won in their first game without coach Keith Wilkinson (ejection last week). Aidan Fowler scored 12 points.

Los Alamitos 74, Newport Harbor 64: The Griffins ended Newport Harbor’s 15-game win streak. Liam Gray scored 17 points and D Wempe 15.

Lynwood 106, Downey 63: Jason Crowe Jr. scored 35 points for Lynwood.

Simi Valley 64, Camarillo 53: Vedant Agnihotri led the Pioneers with 20 points.

Westlake 75, Calabasas 47: The Warriors won the Marmonte League game.

Oaks Christian 66, Thousand Oaks 59: Troy McGovern scored 23 points and Stevie Prudolme added 15 points in the Lions’ Marmonte League win.

Agoura 57, Newbury Park 53: Mathis Simonet and Elai Segev each scored 16 points for Agoura in the overtime win.

Girls’ basketball

Brentwood 63, Rolling Hills Prep 42: Lev Feiman had 27 points for Brentwood.

Birmingham 92, Chatsworth 38: Zoee Mitchell scored 16 points in her Birmingham debut. Kamora Coleman also had 16 points.

