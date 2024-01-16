Prep basketball roundup: Redondo Union stays in first place in Bay League

There were several key prep basketball matchups on Tuesday.

Reggie Morris Jr. knows how to win championships, whether in the Southern Section or City Section. Back for his second stint as basketball coach at Redondo Union, he has the Sea Hawks at 17-4 overall and 5-0 in the Bay League after a 60-45 home victory over Mira Costa on Tuesday night.

Culver City 57, Santa Monica 55: Braylon Singleton scored 17 points for Culver City in a Bay League game. Luke Hecht had 18 points for Santa Monica.

Saugus 68, Valencia 56: The Centurions stayed unbeaten in the Foothill League. Max Guardado scored 24 points and Justin Perez 20 points.

Damien 68, Rancho Cucamonga 62: The Spartans kept pace with Etiwanda in staying unbeaten in the Baseline League despite 29 points from Rancho Cucamonga’s Aaron Glass. Nate Garcia scored 22 points, Eli Garner 20 and Xavier Clinton 16 for for Damien.

Etiwanda 70, Los Osos 37: Christian Harris scored 15 points for Etiwanda (18-3, 4-0) in a Baseline League game.

Crescenta Valley 66, Muir 51: Derek Najarian scored 20 points for the Falcons (16-5).

Arcadia 70, Burroughs 54: The Apaches improved to 8-1 in the Pacific League. Mansour Sanneh scored 16 ponts.

Malibu 47, Hueneme 44: Dylan Goosen had 39 points for Malibu.

Heritage Christian 54, Maranatha 47: Dillan Shaw led Heritage Christian with 19 points.

Oaks Christian 54, Calabasas 43: Tidiane Sy scored 22 points for Calabasas.

Girls basketball

Brentwood 64, Windward 55: Jocelyn Pascual scored 26 points for the Eagles’ big road win in the Gold Coast League.

Sierra Canyon 79, Marlborough 43: Jerzy Robinson had 31 points and 13 rebounds for Sierra Canyon.

Rosary 61, JSerra 58: Freshman Kaiya Watties made a three at the buzzer to deliver victory.

Redondo Union 56, Mira Costa 40: The Seahawks improved to 5-0 in the Bay League.

Westlake 63, Newbury Park 48: The Warriors ended Newbury Park’s win streak at 20 games to take over sole possession of first place in the Marmonte League.

Mater Dei 76, Santa Margarita 28: Emily Shaw had 21 points and freshman scored a career-high 18 points for Mater Dei.

Chaminade 47, Harvard-Westlake 43: The Eagles improved to 13-7 overall and 4-1 in league.