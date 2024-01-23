Advertisement
Southland stars Trent Perry, Carter Bryant chosen for McDonald’s All-American game

USC-bound guard Trent Perry of Harvard-Westlake celebrates during a recent game.
USC-bound guard Trent Perry of Harvard-Westlake was selected Tuesday to play in the McDonald’s All-American game.
By Eric Sondheimer
Standout point guard Trent Perry of Harvard-Westlake and 6-foot-8 Carter Bryant of Corona Centennial have been selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American basketball game on April 2 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Perry has committed to USC while Bryant has committed to Arizona.

A Sherman Oaks Notre Dame player was not selected for the second straight year, even though the credentials were pretty impressive. Missing from this year’s list was Mercy Miller of unbeaten Notre Dame (23-0) despite averaging 30 points a game. And he’s committed to Houston, the city that will host the game. Last season Caleb Foster also wasn’t chosen, a Duke commit from Notre Dame.

Bryant gives Centennial consecutive selections. Jared McCain, who is now at Duke, was chosen last season.

Perry is the first boys’ player from Harvard-Westlake to be selected since the Collins twins, Jason and Jarron, played in the 1997 game.

Kennedy Smith from Etiwanda, a USC commit, was chosen for the girls’ game, along with Mackenly Randolph from Sierra Canyon. Smith is the first girl from Etiwanda selected for the game.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

