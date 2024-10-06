Chaminade has become the school for kickers and punters

Kicker/punters are not like quarterbacks. They rarely transfer if they are backups. They like competing and waiting their turn, knowing there are lots of ways to get noticed through camps and private instruction.

Take the case of Chaminade High, which might be known as Kicker U.

Last season, there were four players on campus who one day could be kicking in college football.

Ryon Sayeri was the star kicker/punter who ended up going to USC. The backup was Joshua Zammit, who got to attempt just one punt but stayed. Now he’s a star punter at College of the Canyons. The punter on junior varsity was junior Alessandro Garrett. Now he’s averaging 44.6 yards per punt as a senior and committed to Holy Cross, where he also might be the kicker.

Tough game last night against sierra canyon

Went 2/2 on touchbacks and had a 49 yard fg

First video: 68 yard 3.6 hang KO

Second video: 49 yard FG@coachchucs @latsondheimer @Tarek_Fattal @_ColeMurphy_ @Chris_Sailer pic.twitter.com/S0CyYuodl0 — Carter Sobel (@CSobelkicker) October 5, 2024

Also in the program was freshman Carter Sobel. Now he’s on the varsity as a sophomore and made a 49-yard field goal on Friday. There’s already word that a top eighth-grade punter might be enrolling in the fall.

Advertisement

Coach David Machuca likes being known for kickers and punters, but a few more linemen and touchdowns would be good for the program.