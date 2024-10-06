Advertisement
Chaminade has become the school for kickers and punters

Chaminade's Ryon Sayeri sits back on the field surrounded by footballs.
Former Chaminade kicker/punter Ryon Sayeri is now at USC.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Kicker/punters are not like quarterbacks. They rarely transfer if they are backups. They like competing and waiting their turn, knowing there are lots of ways to get noticed through camps and private instruction.

Take the case of Chaminade High, which might be known as Kicker U.

Last season, there were four players on campus who one day could be kicking in college football.

Ryon Sayeri was the star kicker/punter who ended up going to USC. The backup was Joshua Zammit, who got to attempt just one punt but stayed. Now he’s a star punter at College of the Canyons. The punter on junior varsity was junior Alessandro Garrett. Now he’s averaging 44.6 yards per punt as a senior and committed to Holy Cross, where he also might be the kicker.

Also in the program was freshman Carter Sobel. Now he’s on the varsity as a sophomore and made a 49-yard field goal on Friday. There’s already word that a top eighth-grade punter might be enrolling in the fall.

Coach David Machuca likes being known for kickers and punters, but a few more linemen and touchdowns would be good for the program.

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

