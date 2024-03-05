Prep baseball roundup: Birmingham opens West Valley League with 1-0 win over Granada Hills

Matt Mowry has never won a West Valley League title as baseball coach at Birmingham. Could 2024 be different?

The Patriots started league play Tuesday night with a 1-0 victory over defending champion Granada Hills.

Michael Figueroa threw a two-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking none. The Patriots pushed across a run in the third inning.

Advertisement

South Hills 1, Servite 0: Luke Bauer gave up one hit in five innings to help South Hills hand Servite its first defeat. The only run scored came home on an error in the fifth inning.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 13, Chaminade 0: Dominic Cadiz continued his hot hitting by contributing a three-run home run and finishing with five RBIs for the Knights. Nate Kugler threw five scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

Harvard-Westlake 7, St. Francis 0: Bryce Rainer had a home run and four RBIs for the Wolverines. He went three for three. Jackson Alex, filling in for injured Thomas Bridges, struck out nine in six innings.

Loyola 4, Crespi 2: Andrew Cohen struck out 10 in four innings and Samuel Gonzalez had a two-run double to lead the Cubs.

Sierra Canyon 9, Bishop Alemany 9: The Mission League was halted after seven innings because of darkness. Jayden Lusk had three hits for Alemany.

Bishop Amat 4, La Salle 0: Aaron Sandlin and Gabriel Guerrero combined for the Del Rey League shutout. Raymond Perez had a two-run single.

Tesoro 2, Villa Park 0: Ryan Rios threw a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts for Tesoro.

Trabuco Hills 3, Brea Olinda 0: Kenji Gonzales struck out seven in six scoreless innings.

Arcadia 4, Pasadena 1: Damian Catano struck out 10 and walked none in a complete-game performance.

Viewpoint 2, Crossroads 1: Brandon Warner struck out eight for Viewpoint.

Fullerton 5, Segerstrom 1: Miguel Velasquez had two hits and three RBIs for Fullerton.

Gahr 2, Warren 0: Jake Ourique of Warren outdueled Angel Cervantes.

Corona del Mar 2, Capistrano Valley Christian 0: Brady Andrew threw a shutout.

Santa Monica 4, Peninsula 1: Isaac Liberman hit a two-run home run for Santa Monica in the seventh.

Softball

El Camino Real 10, Bishop Alemany 1: Nerissa Winokur went three for three to lead ECR.

Los Alamitos 11, Newport Harbor 0: Callie Fitzpatrick and Morgan Fitzpatrick each hit home runs for Los Alamitos.