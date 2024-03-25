Prep sports roundup: Calabasas continues its strong start in Marmonte League play
Calabasas continued its good start in Marmonte League baseball with an 11-1 win over Newbury Park on Monday.
Jordan Kingston struck out seven and allowed one run in six innings.
Brandon Hoffmann went four for four with a home run and three RBIs. Mason Shulman had three hits and two RBIs. Calabasas is 3-1 in league play.
Michael Moran with a walk off hit, Agoura 1 Oaks Christian 0. Great team win, Ethan Broome pitched a complete game. Great work Chargers! #ChargeOn @LVUSD @AgouraHS @vcspreps @TheAcornSports @Agoura_Baseball pic.twitter.com/vJw42cjTAa— Agoura Athletics (@AHS_Chargers) March 26, 2024
Agoura 1, Oaks Christian 0: Mike Moran delivered the walk-off hit in the eighth inning and Ethan Broome threw a complete game with seven strikeouts and no walks for Agoura.
Westlake 8, Thousand Oaks 1: Andrew Habermann threw six innings with five strikeouts and Jack Braddell had a solo home run for Westlake.
Corona 9, Corona Santiago 0: Billy Carson had a home run, double, single and three RBIs for the No. 1-ranked Panthers.
Foothill 7, Spanish Springs 0: Andrew Phillips allowed one hit in 6 1/3 innings for Foothill.
Villa Park 4, Vauxhall 1: Zach Mattern hit a solo home run and Aidan Young had two hits for Villa Park.
Great Oak 4, Vista Murrieta 0: Kaysen Raineri threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings, striking our four and walking one. Wyatt Tooth had two RBIs.
Etiwanda 4, Chino Hills 3: LJ Roelling had a two-run single in the fifth inning to lead Etiwanda. He finished four for four.
Camarillo 5, Oxnard Pacifica 2: Boston Bateman had two hits and two RBIs for Camarillo.
Quartz Hill 2, Milwaukie (Ore.) La Salle 1: Ozzy Sanchez struck out seven in five innings of relief for Quartz Hill. Blake Johnson had four hits in an 11-8 loss to Eugene (Ore.) Sheldon.
