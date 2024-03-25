Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep sports roundup: Calabasas continues its strong start in Marmonte League play

Baseball and bat on a ball field
(rcp/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist
Calabasas continued its good start in Marmonte League baseball with an 11-1 win over Newbury Park on Monday.

Jordan Kingston struck out seven and allowed one run in six innings.

Brandon Hoffmann went four for four with a home run and three RBIs. Mason Shulman had three hits and two RBIs. Calabasas is 3-1 in league play.

Agoura 1, Oaks Christian 0: Mike Moran delivered the walk-off hit in the eighth inning and Ethan Broome threw a complete game with seven strikeouts and no walks for Agoura.

Westlake 8, Thousand Oaks 1: Andrew Habermann threw six innings with five strikeouts and Jack Braddell had a solo home run for Westlake.

Corona 9, Corona Santiago 0: Billy Carson had a home run, double, single and three RBIs for the No. 1-ranked Panthers.

Foothill 7, Spanish Springs 0: Andrew Phillips allowed one hit in 6 1/3 innings for Foothill.

Villa Park 4, Vauxhall 1: Zach Mattern hit a solo home run and Aidan Young had two hits for Villa Park.

Great Oak 4, Vista Murrieta 0: Kaysen Raineri threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings, striking our four and walking one. Wyatt Tooth had two RBIs.

Etiwanda 4, Chino Hills 3: LJ Roelling had a two-run single in the fifth inning to lead Etiwanda. He finished four for four.

Camarillo 5, Oxnard Pacifica 2: Boston Bateman had two hits and two RBIs for Camarillo.

Quartz Hill 2, Milwaukie (Ore.) La Salle 1: Ozzy Sanchez struck out seven in five innings of relief for Quartz Hill. Blake Johnson had four hits in an 11-8 loss to Eugene (Ore.) Sheldon.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

