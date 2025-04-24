Prep sports roundup: Corona clinches tie for Big VIII League baseball title

Seth Hernandez of Corona struck out 10 in five innings on Thursday.

With Seth Hernandez striking out 10 in five innings, Corona High (22-2, 10-1) clinched at least a share of the Big VIII League championship on Thursday with a 10-5 win over Corona Centennial.

Hernandez (7-0) gave up one earned run and had no walks, giving him just three walks in 37 1/3 innings with 76 strikeouts.

Ethin Bingaman hit a three-run home run while Anthony Murphy and Billy Carlson also homered. Corona plays Stockton St. Mary’s on Saturday at the University of San Diego for the Boras Classic championship.

Norco 12, Roosevelt 0: Kevin Leon had three RBIs and Trent Schlim threw six scoreless innings to help Norco win for the ninth time in the last 10 games.

Corona Santiago 3, King 0: Cooper Berger had 10 strikeouts in a four-hit shutout.

Mira Costa 4, Los Alamitos 1: The Mustangs (21-2) picked up a big nonleague victory. Lucas Shermer had a run-scoring single and Emiliano Ortiz threw 1 2/3 innings of relief to pick up the save.

Villa Park 6, Bishop Amat 3: Jake Nobles got the save and Aidan Young had three hits, including a home run.

Sylmar 6, South East 1: Luis Mendoza had two hits.

Chaminade 7, St. Francis 1: Ryder Gullage had two hits and two RBIs.

Calabasas 9, Agoura 2: AJ Seidel and Calvin Sokolsky each had two hits for Calabasas.

Oaks Christian 3, Santa Paula 2: The Lions scored all their runs in the sixth inning.

Crespi 10, La Salle 1: The Celts (18-1) got two hits and two RBIs from Troy Miller and Diego Velazquez also had two hits.

Softball

Garden Grove Pacifica 11, Esperanza 0: Abigail Amezquita hit a grand slam to lead the five-inning victory.

Anaheim Canyon 8, El Modena 1: Mia Saenz had a three-run double for Canyon.