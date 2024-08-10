Jake Goossen takes on the challenge of replacing Hart’s Herrington brothers

Hart first-year football coach Jake Goossen bought a 65-inch TV for the P.E. office so he could watch film. And a couple of his players were also using it to play a UFC video game this week.

Goossen is doing all he can to embrace the challenge of replacing Hart’s legendary Herrington brothers. Every year since 1989, either Mike or brother Rick was head coach at Hart. Every year since 1972 except for 1988, there was a Herrington brother either playing for Hart or coaching for Hart (the third brother Dean is head coach at St. Francis).

As if that wasn’t pressure enough, Goossen has the three sons of principal Jason d’Autremont in the program. And the vice president of the booster club is d’Autremont’s wife.

The 65-inch TV first-year Hart coach Jake Goossen bought to watch video in PE office. pic.twitter.com/aRtosZAYFF — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 10, 2024

Goossen, 36, smiles and feels welcome.

“I feel like I’ve been here forever,” he said.

He was head coach at Hueneme for one season. Before that, he was head coach at Morro Bay. He was a longtime assistant at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame under Hall of Famer Kevin Rooney, who lives near Hart and has visited a couple practices to offer Goossen advice.

Advertisement

Goossen used to coach the offensive line at Notre Dame and will be calling the offense. He hired another Notre Dame grad, Eric McIntyre, who coached at Mission Hills Alemany, to be the defensive coordinator.

Junior quarterback Jacob Paisano of Hart. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Hart is excited about the junior passing combination of quarterback Jacob Paisano and receiver Parker Maxwell.

Advertisement

“I think Jacob is the next big-time quarterback to come from Hart,” Goossen said.

The Indians open their season against Quartz Hill on Aug. 23 at College of the Canyons.