Morgan Mack, a Long Beach State signee for women’s basketball, continues to do her best to lift up Hart’s girls’ basketball program.

Hart wrapped up the Foothill League championship this week with a 20-7 record and 11-1 mark in league.

She’s averaging 18.2 points and 6.2 rebounds. Her consistency and ability to contribute in many different ways has been key during his days at Hart. She shows all signs of being a player who’s going to be playing basketball for years to come. She’s 6 feet and her versatility is a big strength...

Freshman sensation Darby Dunn ⭐️⭐️⭐️ in her final regular season game breaks the Canyon High School’s Single Season Assists Record (166).



This is a school that’s produced numerous NCAA D1 & D2 WBB players. pic.twitter.com/epybxbiR2w — Statham Academy (@StathamAcademy) February 6, 2025

Another Foothill League girls’ basketball player having a terrific season is freshman Darby Dunn of Canyon Country Canyon. She set a school record for most assists in a season with 166...

City Section girls water polo playoffs. https://t.co/YgYmSHpUTx — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 6, 2025

The Southern Section will release its soccer pairings at 10 a.m. on Saturday and its basketball pairings at noon...

Tyran Stokes vs. Nikolas Khamenia. Photo by Craig Weston. Two gold medal winners. pic.twitter.com/AUQc4N5PyA — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 6, 2025

Pasadena’s boys’ soccer team finished the regular season at 17-0.

Another win for our Varsity Boys Soccer team. Final score: Pasadena 2 Muir 1. Goals made by David Vieyra and Junior Martinez Cortes. Undefeated 17 - 0 season. Congratulations, Bulldogs!#pasadenahighschool #pasadenasoccer #pasadenaproud #PUSDproud @pusdfaces @pasadenaunified pic.twitter.com/JkmPJYiwJm — Pasadena High School (@PasHSBulldogs) February 6, 2025

