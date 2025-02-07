Advertisement
Prep talk: Hart’s Morgan Mack is showing her basketball prowess

Hart girls basketball standout Morgan Mack.
(Hart High School)
By Eric Sondheimer
By Eric Sondheimer
Morgan Mack, a Long Beach State signee for women’s basketball, continues to do her best to lift up Hart’s girls’ basketball program.

Hart wrapped up the Foothill League championship this week with a 20-7 record and 11-1 mark in league.

She’s averaging 18.2 points and 6.2 rebounds. Her consistency and ability to contribute in many different ways has been key during his days at Hart. She shows all signs of being a player who’s going to be playing basketball for years to come. She’s 6 feet and her versatility is a big strength...

Another Foothill League girls’ basketball player having a terrific season is freshman Darby Dunn of Canyon Country Canyon. She set a school record for most assists in a season with 166...

The Southern Section will release its soccer pairings at 10 a.m. on Saturday and its basketball pairings at noon...

Pasadena’s boys’ soccer team finished the regular season at 17-0.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

