End of an era at Hart as Herrington brothers step down as football coaches

Hart football coach Rick Herrington, right, is retiring along with brother Mike, middle. Only brother Dean, head coach at St. Francis, will coach next season.

Since 1980, there has been a Herrington coaching football at Hart every season except 1988.

An era of great success is coming to an end as head coach Rick Herrington announced he is stepping down and his brother Mike, a former Hart head coach, also will no longer serve as an assistant coach.

“It’s been a great run, with great players, great parents and a great community,” Mike said.

Rick, Mike and younger brother Dean, the head coach at St. Francis, brought success to the Santa Clarita Valley. Rick has coached for 46 years and Mike 44 years. Rick was an assistant for 42 years until taking over at Hart in 2020. He had a heart transplant last year and still was able to return to coaching with Mike helping.

Mike was inducted into the Southern Section Hall of Fame with 304 victories and seven Southern Section championships.

Rick, 63, said he will take the year off but doesn’t expect to return to coaching.

Hart will open the position and seek a replacement.