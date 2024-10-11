Mater Dei turns back Servite as quarterback Dash Beierly continues to improve

After six high school football games for No. 1-ranked Mater Dei, you can say this: Quarterback Dash Beierly is making weekly progress, which should be scary for future opponents.

Protected by the Monarchs’ exceptional offensive line, Beierly completed 19 of 22 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-6 victory over rival Servite on Friday night. He was 12-of-15 passing for 178 yards in the first half. On his 26-yard touchdown pass to Koen Parnell, he had close to six seconds in the pocket before releasing the ball to his open target.

“We had a great game plan and it came together,” Beierly said. “I’m feeling comfortable. I can’t do anything without our offensive line. They’re a special piece to the offense.”

There was a 53-yard strike to Kayden Dixon-Wyatt in which Beierly, a transfer from Chaparral who has committed to Washington, threw a perfect deep spiral. Everyone knows Mater Dei can run the ball, and with Beierly gaining confidence, an improved passing attack will make the 6-0 Monarchs even tougher to beat.

Koen Parnell of Mater Dei catches a 26-yard touchdown pass as Servite’s Brandon Mosqueda can’t reach ball. (Craig Weston)

Mater Dei is certainly on the right path to success. The Monarchs dominated a Servite team that came in 6-0. The Friars’ offense has been limited to running the ball with Quaid Carr while waiting for quarterback Leo Hannan to return from an injury. But that didn’t work against a Mater Dei defense with too much speed and bulk up front.

What a pass by Dash Beierly. 53 yards to Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. Then Jordon Davison scored on 5-yard run. 1:46 left in first. Mater Dei 6, Servite 0 pic.twitter.com/3zcrWDSmWD — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 12, 2024

The game was played on the grass field at Mt. San Antonio College. “I haven’t seen grass in ages,” Mater Dei first-year coach Raul Lara said. “This is a beautiful facility.” Mater Dei played on grass last year at the Coliseum when it defeated St. John Bosco in the Division 1 championship game.

Lara has been stressing to his team to maintain its focus instead of looking ahead to a showdown against St. John Bosco on Oct. 25. That is a wise strategy considering the Trinity League’s talent from top to bottom.

“We try to get better each day. We don’t worry about the future,” Lara said.

OK this touchdown goes to the Mater Dei offensive line. Dash Beierly to Koen Parnell. 13-0 Mater Dei. Beierly is seven for seven passing for 117 yards. pic.twitter.com/iv5ys5JY8R — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 12, 2024

Servite’s secondary was left helpless at times because Beierly was given so much of a cushion with his pass protection, allowing him options any quarterback would dream about. Mater Dei held a 16-0 halftime lead. The Friars were limited to 27 yards rushing and eight yards passing in the first half. In the second half, they finally scored with 52 seconds left on a short touchdown run by Carr.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt of Mater Dei makes a one-handed touchdown catch in the third quarter against Servite. (Craig Weston)

In the third quarter, Beierly completed all seven of his passes, with Dixon-Wyatt making a one-handed 26-yard touchdown catch and Gavin Honore getting a six-yard touchdown reception. Dixon-Wyatt caught five passes for 113 yards.

“We’ll see them in November,” a Servite assistant told his players.

Servite plays St. John Bosco next Friday at SoFi Stadium. Mater Dei plays at JSerra.