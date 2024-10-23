High school flag football playoff scores and schedule
HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL
Southern Section playoffs
Tuesday’s Results
First Round
DIVISION 2
Long Beach Poly 20, Los Altos 0
Redondo Union 13, Corona 6
Esperanza 27, Corona Santiago 14
Newbury Park 21, Yorba Linda 20
Northwood 40, Centennial 14
Mira Costa 24, St. Mary’s Academy 0
Warren 27, Beaumont 26
Woodbridge 33, Royal
El Toro 25, Cypress 7
Torrance 24, Rosary Academy 12
Edison 13, Thousand Oaks 12
Downey 19, Westlake 6
Trabuco Hills 19, Irvine University 13
El Modena 18, Crean Lutheran 0
Oxnard 28, San Juan Hills 13
DIVISION 3
Linfield Christian 45, Anaheim 0
Shadow Hills 19, Patriot 18
Millikan 21, Canyon Springs 14
Beckman 25, Segerstrom 20
Upland 13, Rancho Cucamonga 0
Lakewood 18, Knight 12
San Clemente 34, Oak Park 22
Hillcrest 18, Hart 6
Etiwanda 13, Chino 12
Riverside King 20, Ayala 12
Norco 34, Ontario Christian 12
South Hills 27, Temecula Prep 0
Highland 38, El Segundo 32
San Dimas 19, Westminster 13
Placentia Valencia 13, Channel Islands 6
Troy 22, Mayfair 6
DIVISION 4
La Habra 24, Indio 7
Cajon (18, La Canada 13
Bellflower 12, Katella 7
Schurr 19, Charter Oak 6
Windward 28, Gardena Serra 18
Redlands East Valley 30, Laguna Hills 25
Estancia 39, San Jacinto Valley 8
Santa Monica 26, Long Beach Cabrillo 6
Riverside North 26, Summit 20
Moreno Valley 26, Ramona 19
Quartz Hill 21, Norte Vista 14
La Serna 24, San Gorgonio 6
Loma Linda Academy 19, Garey 13
Citrus Valley 31, Loara 6
Gahr 26, North Torrance 25
Fullerton 24, West Ranch 21
DIVISION 5
California 31, Shalhevet 6
Kaiser 27, Rancho Alamitos 12
Azusa 21, Pam Desert 18
Montebello 6, San Gabriel 0
Artesia 31, Montclair 6
Bishop Montgomery 32, La Quinta 6
Northview 19, Brentwood 13
Garden Gove Santiago 30, Hawthorne 0
San Marino 53, Beverly Hills 0
Covina 22, Orange 0
Chaffey 26, South El Monte 13
Westridge 27, Sierra Vista 18
Savanna 30, Culver City 18
Pioneer 39, St. Anthony 33
Garden Grove 13, Baldwin Park 6
Antelope Valley 41, Duarte 18
Saturday’s schedule
(All games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
First Round
DIVISION 1
Eastvale Roosevelt at Orange Lutheran
Corona del Mar at Lakewood St. Joseph
San Marcos at Santa Margarita
Anaheim Canyon at JSerra
Western Christian at Huntington Beach
Agoura at Ventura
Aliso Niguel at Dos Pueblos
Camarillo at Newport Harbor
Second Round
DIVISION 2
Long Beach Poly at Redondo Union
Newbury Park at Esperanza
Mira Costa at Northwood
Woodbridge at Warren
Torrance at El Toro
Edison at Downey
Trabuco Hills at El Modena
Oxnard at Sonora
DIVISION 3
Linfield Christian at Shadow Hills
Millikan at Beckman
Lakewood at Beckman
Hillcrest at San Clemente
Etiwanda at Riverside King
South Hills at Norco
Highland at San Dimas
Troy at Placentia Valencia
DIVISION 4
La Habra at Cajon
Schurr at Bellflower
Redlands East Valley at Windward
Santa Monica at Estancia
Riverside North at Moreno Valley
La Serna at Norte Vista
Loma Linda Academy at Citrus Valley
Fullerton at Gahr
DIVISION 5
California at Kaiser
Azusa at Montebello
Artesia at Bishop Montgomery
Northview at Garden Grove Santiago
San Marino at Covina
Westridge at Chaffey
Savanna at Pioneer
Antelope Valley at Garden Grove
Note: Quarterfinals Tues., Oct. 29; semifinals Sat., Nov. 2; finals Sat., Nov. 9 at Fred Kelly Stadium in Orange.
