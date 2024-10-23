Advertisement
High School Sports

High school flag football playoff scores and schedule

Dos Pueblos High quarterback Liliana Rodriguez looks to throw a pass while evading a Ventura defender during a Channel League game this season.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Steve Galluzzo
HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL

Southern Section playoffs

Tuesday’s Results

First Round

DIVISION 2

Long Beach Poly 20, Los Altos 0

Redondo Union 13, Corona 6

Esperanza 27, Corona Santiago 14

Newbury Park 21, Yorba Linda 20

Northwood 40, Centennial 14

Mira Costa 24, St. Mary’s Academy 0

Warren 27, Beaumont 26

Woodbridge 33, Royal

El Toro 25, Cypress 7

Torrance 24, Rosary Academy 12

Edison 13, Thousand Oaks 12

Downey 19, Westlake 6

Trabuco Hills 19, Irvine University 13

El Modena 18, Crean Lutheran 0

Oxnard 28, San Juan Hills 13

DIVISION 3

Linfield Christian 45, Anaheim 0

Shadow Hills 19, Patriot 18

Millikan 21, Canyon Springs 14

Beckman 25, Segerstrom 20

Upland 13, Rancho Cucamonga 0

Lakewood 18, Knight 12

San Clemente 34, Oak Park 22

Hillcrest 18, Hart 6

Etiwanda 13, Chino 12

Riverside King 20, Ayala 12

Norco 34, Ontario Christian 12

South Hills 27, Temecula Prep 0

Highland 38, El Segundo 32

San Dimas 19, Westminster 13

Placentia Valencia 13, Channel Islands 6

Troy 22, Mayfair 6

DIVISION 4

La Habra 24, Indio 7

Cajon (18, La Canada 13

Bellflower 12, Katella 7

Schurr 19, Charter Oak 6

Windward 28, Gardena Serra 18

Redlands East Valley 30, Laguna Hills 25

Estancia 39, San Jacinto Valley 8

Santa Monica 26, Long Beach Cabrillo 6

Riverside North 26, Summit 20

Moreno Valley 26, Ramona 19

Quartz Hill 21, Norte Vista 14

La Serna 24, San Gorgonio 6

Loma Linda Academy 19, Garey 13

Citrus Valley 31, Loara 6

Gahr 26, North Torrance 25

Fullerton 24, West Ranch 21

DIVISION 5

California 31, Shalhevet 6

Kaiser 27, Rancho Alamitos 12

Azusa 21, Pam Desert 18

Montebello 6, San Gabriel 0

Artesia 31, Montclair 6

Bishop Montgomery 32, La Quinta 6

Northview 19, Brentwood 13

Garden Gove Santiago 30, Hawthorne 0

San Marino 53, Beverly Hills 0

Covina 22, Orange 0

Chaffey 26, South El Monte 13

Westridge 27, Sierra Vista 18

Savanna 30, Culver City 18

Pioneer 39, St. Anthony 33

Garden Grove 13, Baldwin Park 6

Antelope Valley 41, Duarte 18

Saturday’s schedule

(All games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

First Round

DIVISION 1

Eastvale Roosevelt at Orange Lutheran

Corona del Mar at Lakewood St. Joseph

San Marcos at Santa Margarita

Anaheim Canyon at JSerra

Western Christian at Huntington Beach

Agoura at Ventura

Aliso Niguel at Dos Pueblos

Camarillo at Newport Harbor

Second Round

DIVISION 2

Long Beach Poly at Redondo Union

Newbury Park at Esperanza

Mira Costa at Northwood

Woodbridge at Warren

Torrance at El Toro

Edison at Downey

Trabuco Hills at El Modena

Oxnard at Sonora

DIVISION 3

Linfield Christian at Shadow Hills

Millikan at Beckman

Lakewood at Beckman

Hillcrest at San Clemente

Etiwanda at Riverside King

South Hills at Norco

Highland at San Dimas

Troy at Placentia Valencia

DIVISION 4

La Habra at Cajon

Schurr at Bellflower

Redlands East Valley at Windward

Santa Monica at Estancia

Riverside North at Moreno Valley

La Serna at Norte Vista

Loma Linda Academy at Citrus Valley

Fullerton at Gahr

DIVISION 5

California at Kaiser

Azusa at Montebello

Artesia at Bishop Montgomery

Northview at Garden Grove Santiago

San Marino at Covina

Westridge at Chaffey

Savanna at Pioneer

Antelope Valley at Garden Grove

Note: Quarterfinals Tues., Oct. 29; semifinals Sat., Nov. 2; finals Sat., Nov. 9 at Fred Kelly Stadium in Orange.

