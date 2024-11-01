How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game
1. MATER DEI (9-0); def. Orange Lutheran, 38-14; Southern Section playoffs
2. MISSION VIEJO (10-0); def. Los Alamitos, 40-14; Southern Section playoffs
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-1); def. JSerra, 44-24; Southern Section playoffs
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (7-3); lost to Mater Dei, 38-14; Southern Section playoffs
5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-2); def. Chaparral, 54-12; Southern Section playoffs
6. SERVITE (6-4); lost to Santa Margarita, 44-8; Southern Section playoffs
7. JSERRA (6-4); lost to St. John Bosco, 44-24; Southern Section playoffs
8. SIERRA CANYON (7-3); def. Gardena Serra, 21-20; Southern Section playoffs
9. SANTA MARGARITA (4-6); def. Servite, 44-8; Southern Section playoffs
10. OAKS CHRISTIAN (7-3); lost to Simi Valley, 28-23; Southern Section playoffs
11. MURRIETA VALLEY (8-2); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 56-3; Southern Section playoffs
12. GARDENA SERRA (7-3); lost to Sierra Canyon, 21-20; Southern Section playoffs
13. INGLEWOOD (9-0); def. Culver City, 52-27; Southern Section playoffs
14. CHAPARRAL (7-3); lost to Corona Centennial, 54-12; Southern Section playoffs
15. OAK HILLS (10-0); def. Ridgecrest Burroughs, 49-0; Southern Section playoffs
16. NEWBURY PARK (10-0); def. Rio Mesa, 41-2; Southern Section playoffs
17. SAN JUAN HILLS (9-1); def. Tesoro, 42-7; Southern Section playoffs
18. DOWNEY (9-1); def. Mayfair, 49-44; Southern Section playoffs
19. LEUZINGER (8-2); def. Lawndale, 56-0; Southern Section playoffs
20. EDISON (6-4); lost to San Clemente, 21-17; Southern Section playoffs
21. LONG BEACH MILLIKAN (8-2); idle; Southern Section playoffs
22. DAMIEN (8-2); def. Rancho Cucamonga, 34-31; Southern Section playoffs
23. LOS ALAMITOS (5-5); lost to Mission Viejo, 40-14; Southern Section playoffs
24. YORBA LINDA (9-1); def. Corona del Mar, 21-14; Southern Section playoffs
25. SIMI VALLEY (9-1); def. Oaks Christian, 28-23; Southern Section playoffs
