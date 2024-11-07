Advertisement
Oxnard Unified School District schools dealing with affects of Ventura County wildfires

A charred American flag and trees blow in strong winds in Camarillo.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
With the Southern Section football playoffs set to begin on Friday and a fast-moving wildfire destroying numerous homes in Ventura County, officials in the Oxnard Unified School District continue to work with families in need of help.

Camarillo principal Matt La Belle, whose school was closed Thursday, said staff and students have been directly affected by the fires. He said he hasn’t had power since Wednesday where he lives in Moorpark because power was shut off by his utility service amid strong wind gusts.

Camarillo is scheduled to host a playoff game against Oak Park on Friday, and air conditions around the high school have been good. In fact, Camarillo is serving as a site for other schools in the Oxnard District to practice in preparation for their playoff games, with Pacifica and Rio Mesa joining the Scorpions in using the field on Thursday.

Several Camarillo players might not make scheduled practice on Thursday because they were evacuated from their homes Wednesday, La Belle said.

