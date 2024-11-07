Oxnard Unified School District schools dealing with affects of Ventura County wildfires

With the Southern Section football playoffs set to begin on Friday and a fast-moving wildfire destroying numerous homes in Ventura County, officials in the Oxnard Unified School District continue to work with families in need of help.

Camarillo principal Matt La Belle, whose school was closed Thursday, said staff and students have been directly affected by the fires. He said he hasn’t had power since Wednesday where he lives in Moorpark because power was shut off by his utility service amid strong wind gusts.

This is the scene above #Camarillo, where the #MountainFire whipped through and destroyed a bunch of homes. One will be untouched, the one next to it, gone. @knxnews pic.twitter.com/5mZv27LrGM — Jon Baird (@KNXBaird) November 7, 2024

Camarillo is scheduled to host a playoff game against Oak Park on Friday, and air conditions around the high school have been good. In fact, Camarillo is serving as a site for other schools in the Oxnard District to practice in preparation for their playoff games, with Pacifica and Rio Mesa joining the Scorpions in using the field on Thursday.

Several Camarillo players might not make scheduled practice on Thursday because they were evacuated from their homes Wednesday, La Belle said.