High school basketball: Tuesday’s playoff scores and updated pairings

DIVISION V #17 Orthopaedic at #12 New West #11 Animo Watts at #2 Angelou, 5 p.m.

BOYS SEMIFINALS DIVISION IV #13 Legacy at #1 Sylmar/#9 South Gate #3 Triumph Charter at #2 Downtown Magnets

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION V #20 WISH Academy at #1 Sotomayor #22 Sun Valley Magnet/#14 Hollywood vs. #15 RFK Community

GIRLS SEMIFINALS DIVISION IV #13 Diego Rivera at #1Hawkins #3 SOCES at #2 Northridge Academy

DIVISION III #4 SOCES at #1 Math & Science College Prep #14 Los Angeles at #7 Animo Venice

DIVISION II #13 Franklin at #9 Marquez #11 Carson at #2 Bernstein

BOYS SEMIFINALS DIVISION I #5 Poly at #1 Granada Hills #7 Grant at at #6 Jordan

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE (All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION V #17 Orthopaedic 52, #9 East Valley 51 #12 New West 51, #4 Horace Mann UCLA 46 #11 Animo Watts 49, #3 Panorama 46 #2 Angelou 50, #10 New Designs University Park 42

BOYS QUARTERFINALS DIVISION IV #8 South Gate at #1 Sylmar, Wednesday at 7 p.m. #13 Legacy 77, #5 San Fernando 70 #3 Triumph Charter 61, #6 Canoga Park 49 #2 Downtown Magnets 55, #7 Huntington Park 52

