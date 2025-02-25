High school basketball: Tuesday’s playoff scores and updated pairings
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS
SEMIFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#3 Westchester 57, #2 Birmingham 44
#1 Hamilton 67, #5 Palisades 47
DIVISION I
#1 Verdugo Hills 54, #4 Kennedy 49
#6 Washington Prep 65, #2 Chatsworth 64
DIVISION II
#1 Banning 39, #4 Grant 20
#2 San Fernando 51, #3 Van Nuys 47
DIVISION III
#8 Sylmar 57, #12 Santee 48
#2 Harbor Teacher 47, #11 San Pedro 41
BOYS
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION IV
#8 South Gate at #1 Sylmar, Wednesday at 7 p.m.
#13 Legacy 77, #5 San Fernando 70
#3 Triumph Charter 61, #6 Canoga Park 49
#2 Downtown Magnets 55, #7 Huntington Park 52
DIVISION V
#17 Orthopaedic 52, #9 East Valley 51
#12 New West 51, #4 Horace Mann UCLA 46
#11 Animo Watts 49, #3 Panorama 46
#2 Angelou 50, #10 New Designs University Park 42
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
BOYS
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION I
#5 Poly at #1 Granada Hills
#7 Grant at at #6 Jordan
DIVISION II
#13 Franklin at #9 Marquez
#11 Carson at #2 Bernstein
DIVISION III
#4 SOCES at #1 Math & Science College Prep
#14 Los Angeles at #7 Animo Venice
GIRLS
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION IV
#13 Diego Rivera at #1Hawkins
#3 SOCES at #2 Northridge Academy
DIVISION V
#20 WISH Academy at #1 Sotomayor
#22 Sun Valley Magnet/#14 Hollywood vs. #15 RFK Community
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
BOYS
SEMIFINALS
DIVISION IV
#13 Legacy at #1 Sylmar/#9 South Gate
#3 Triumph Charter at #2 Downtown Magnets
DIVISION V
#17 Orthopaedic at #12 New West
#11 Animo Watts at #2 Angelou, 5 p.m.
