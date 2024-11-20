Gardena Serra press box damaged by early morning fire

The press box at Gardena Serra High School’s field was damaged by an early morning fire on Wednesday.

Gardena Serra football coach Scott Altenberg was supposed to be in class on Wednesday teaching. Instead, he was joining other teachers sweeping up material from an early morning fire underneath the stadium bleachers that severely damaged the press box.

“Amazing fire department response to keep it contained,” Altenberg said.

Classes were canceled. The fire was reported around 5:35 a.m.

Altenberg said, visually, the press box “does not look like it’s usable.”

But additional damage was limited because of the quick response by firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.