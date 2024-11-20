Prep basketball roundup: Defending state girls champion Etiwanda cruises in opening win

Etiwanda’s Grace Knox goes up for a shot against Corona Centennial in Wednesday’s season-opening win.

If you sit close enough to Etiwanda girls basketball coach Stan Delus, you will hear a running commentary of likes and dislikes.

“Bang,” he yells out when he thinks one of his players is going to make an outside shot.

“Ball on the floor,” he yells when he expects his players to hustle for a loose ball.

“Oh my goodness,” he complains after a defensive letdown.

Grace Knox with the follow. Etiwanda 45, Centennial 14 pic.twitter.com/pJt6S8msgh — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 21, 2024

The coach of the two-time defending state champion Eagles was in a good mood Wednesday in his team’s season-opening game at the Harvard-Westlake tournament. Missing three potential starters, the Eagles still cruised to a 68-24 victory over Corona Centennial, showing off strong shooting and a strong defense.

Shaena Brew, who broke her ankle last December, looked healthy and confident, finishing with 20 points. Arynn Finley had 17 points.

“I really like this group,” Delus said.

Two transfers still need to become eligible and point guard Aliyahna Morris was held out while nursing an injury.

The players appreciated Delus being more calm than normal. “He was actually more chill today,” Brew said.

Sage Hill 69, Windward 58: Sophomore Kamdyn Klamberg scored 20 points and point guard Amalia Holguin added 18 points in a Harvard-Westlake tournament win for Sage Hill. Freshman Eve Fowler added 12 points. Olivia Lagao had 26 points and freshman Amel Cook added 15 points for Windward, which closed to within six points in the fourth quarter after trailing by as many as 16 points.

Boys basketball

And there it is!!! Career win 800 for Coach Doug Mitchell. He is the 15th boys’ basketball coach in state history to reach 800 wins.

Knights 78 Palm Desert 37

Terron Williams 20, Kyle Sanders 13 pts 16 Rebs #knightpride @breezepreps @latsondheimer @CalHiSports @DamianCalhoun pic.twitter.com/ycFmWIF2iK — Bishop Montgomery Athletics (@knights_bmhs) November 21, 2024

Bishop Montgomery 78, Palm Desert 37: Coach Doug Mitchell picked up win No. 800 in his 36 years as head coach. Terron Williams scored 20 points and Kyle Sanders had 13 points and 16 rebounds.

Loyola 48, Trabuco Hills 46: Quincy Watson contributed 14 points for the Cubs.

Harvard-Westlake 68, La Salle 36: Nik Khamenia had 17 points and Dominique Bentho contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolverines (2-0).

Crespi 63, Westchester 56: Peyton White finished with 21 points for the 2-0 Celts.

Viewpoint 80, Hueneme 30: Luke Jacobs had 20 points for Viewpoint.

St. Anthony 73, Leuzinger 55: Aman Haynes had 21 points and 12 rebounds for 2-0 St. Anthony.

Inglewood 76, Mayfair 51: Jason Crowe Jr. scored 27 points in his Inglewood debut.

Crescenta Valley 62, Royal 54: Vaughn Zargarian finished with 34 points for the Falcons. Ace Arnold had 23 points for Royal.

Foothill 62, Downey 51: Kai Nixon had 17 points for Foothill.

Cleveland 69, Maranatha 66: Roman Finney scored 20 points for the Cavaliers.

Brentwood 82, Golden Valley 49: Freshman Shalen Sheppard scored 20 points, freshman Ethan Hill had 11 points and Shane Frazier also had 11 points for Brentwood.

San Gabriel Academy 64, Saugus 60: Bryce Mejia led Saugus with 23 points.

Arcadia 61, West Covina 21: Noa Eteuati Edwards had 19 points for Arcadia.