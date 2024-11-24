Prep talk: There’s love brewing for Monroe cross-country program

Monroe’s Nayelly Flores (left) joined the cross-country team thanks to her boyfriend, Sebastian Perez. She finished second in City Division II girls’ championships on Saturday.

Nayelly Flores of Monroe High had given up cross country since her freshman season. She didn’t like it. Her focus was on soccer and track. Then she started dating Sebastian Perez last year. He ran for the cross-country team. He asked her to join him this year. The rest is history.

On Saturday, Flores took second place at the City Section championships in Division II. Perez helped Monroe win the Division II boys’ title. They are a happy couple. Flores, who will be captain of the girls’ soccer team this year, said she has had fun running with Perez during workouts.

The only dispute comes as to who has better grades. “I do,” Flores said. She had a 3.8 grade-point average last year. But Perez said he had 4.0.

There’s love in running and academics at Monroe. …

Silverado of Victorville has gone from 0-10 in football last season to reaching the Southern Section Division 10 championship game after a 58-7 semifinal win over South Pasadena. Silverado is 8-5 and faces St. Anthony in the final. …

St. Pius X-St. Matthias entered the Division 8 football playoffs with a 1-9 record and has reached the final against Serrano after upsetting Salesian 21-14 in the semifinals. …

South Gate was 0-10 last season and has reached the City Section Division II final on Saturday with a 7-6 record. ...

Pasadena was 0-10 last season and has reached the Division 13 final with a 7-6 record. ...

San Pedro was trailing 24-0 early in the third quarter to Carson on Friday night in a City Section Open Division football semifinal and went on to a 40-34 overtime win in one of the greatest comebacks in City playoff history. “The kids kept battling,” coach Corey Walsh said. “I was so proud of them.”

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please send to eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.