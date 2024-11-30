Chatsworth scores twice in final seconds to beat South Gate for Division II title

Chatsworth’s Isaiah Alcantar bursts through a hole as lineman Jose Ponce clears a running lane against South Gate in the second quarter of the City Section Division II final at Birmingham High on Saturday.

In one of the craziest finishes in City Section championship history, senior Jacob Velazquez kicked a 32-yard field goal with no time left to lift Chatsworth over South Gate 38-36 in the Division II final Saturday at Birmingham High.

Jesse Leon was stopped short of the line to gain on fourth and one at the eight-yard line, giving the ball back to South Gate with less than 40 seconds left. Chatsworth called its last two timeouts on second and third downs to set up a fourth down at the two-yard line with eight seconds left.

South Gate quarterback Michael Gonzalez took the snap and ran around in the end zone until finally stepping over the back line with one second left for a safety.

The ensuing free kick from the 20-yard line was made off the ground, not on a tee, and the ball caromed laterally out of bounds without touching a player, resulting in a five-yard penalty. No time went off the clock and the Chancellors were awarded the ball at the 15, setting up the winning field goal.

“I didn’t think I’d get a chance to kick it there, but I was ready for the moment,” said Velazquez, who had made one field goal all season, in a league game against Granada Hills. “I’m always composed. Confidence is key. I knew it was good right away … it came off my foot perfectly.”

Velazquez was given the game ball and did not let go of it through the trophy presentation.

Sophomore Eric Myers carried 20 times for 143 yards, including a 17-yard run to cap the Rams’ first touchdown drive and a two-yard run to end an eight-play, 76-yard march that gave South Gate a 36-33 lead with 5:51 remaining.

Leon rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown for the third-seeded Chancellors (9-5), who lost to Fairfax in overtime last year in the Division II final at Valley College.

It was Chatsworth’s third section title and its first since claiming the Division II title in 1998.

South Gate (7-7) was seeking its first City title since 1988 when it won the 3A crown.