Prep sports roundup: Mateo Trujillo leads Rolling Hills Prep to Division 1 playoff win

Senior guard Mateo Trujillo of Rolling Hills Prep points to the crowd after making a three-pointer against Oaks Christian.

In 44 years of coaching high school basketball, Harvey Kitani is only getting more active. Seemingly every time his Rolling Hills Prep team is on offense, he calls out a play.

Mateo Trujillo, a senior guard, said he started studying Kitani’s playbook in eighth grade.

“I was reading it religiously,” he said.

Mateo Trujillo. Rolling Hills Prep. 5-0 pic.twitter.com/HCQdWZ0hMK — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 13, 2025

Trujillo has the plays down pat. He scored 25 points Wednesday night as Rolling Hills Prep (21-6) opened the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs with a 76-62 win over Marmonte League champion Oaks Christian at North Torrance.

Advertisement

Trujillo was so pumped he looked up into the bleachers to wave to his father. Rolling Hills Prep advances to play Corona del Mar on Friday in the second round. Isayah Garcia led Oaks Christian with 25 points.

Campbell Hall 82, Chaminade 69: The Vikings won the Division 1 home game.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 61, Bishop Alemany 56: Douglas Langford Jr. scored 15 points for PMA.

Los Alamitos 83, Vista Murrieta 74: Samori Guyness had 18 points, Trent Minter 16, Liam Gray 12, Jordan Taylor 11 and West Trevino 10 for Los Alamitos, which hosts Long Beach Poly in the second round.

Brentwood 81, Culver City 66: Freshman Shalen Sheppard had 23 points and 12 rebounds in his playoff debut for Brentwood. Shane Frazier added 18 points.

Advertisement

Mira Costa 70, Leuzinger 58: Jacob De Armas led Mira Costa with 17 points.

Crespi 90, Edison 54: The Celts, seeded No. 1 in Division 1, received 24 points from Jayden Xu.

Mater Dei 66, Fountain Valley 57: Blake Davidson had 19 points for Mater Dei.

Inglewood 80, Westlake 69: Jason Crowe Jr. scored 40 points for Inglewood.

Santa Barbara 62, St. Anthony 57: The Saints were beaten in the Division 1 opener.

VIEWPOINT WINS!

VIEWPOINT WINS!!!!

Wesley Waddles makes a layup in traffic as times expires!!!! Wow WHAT A GAME!! pic.twitter.com/IKksDpGhdF — Viewpoint Athletics (@ViewpointSports) February 13, 2025

Viewpoint 43, Capistrano Valley 42: Wesley Waddles made a game-winning layup at the buzzer for Viewpoint. Aeneas Grullon had 18 points.

Harvard-Westlake 73, La Mirada 52: The top-seeded Wolverines opened the Open Division with a decisive home victory. Nikolas Khamenia finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Eastvale Roosevelt 74, Heritage Christian 57: No. 2-seeded Roosevelt received 24 points and 13 rebounds from Brayden Burries.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 71, JSerra 68: Zach White scored 19 points and Lino Mark returned from an injury to contribute 11 points for the Knights.

Advertisement

Sierra Canyon 69, Redondo Union 66: The Trailblazers held on in overtime to win their Open Division opener. Bryce Cofield had 19 points and 10 rebounds. Hudson Mayes scored 25 points for Redondo Union.

Glendora 83, Mayfair 79: Colton Gray scored 31 points for Glendora, which needed three overtimes to win.

Boys soccer

Mater Dei 1, Loyola 1: Both teams scored early but the game ended in a tie, making Saturday’s game at Mater Dei to decide which team moves on in the Open Division playoffs.

Harvard-Westlake 1, Great Oak 0: Micah Rosen scored the only goal in a Division 2 opener.

Girls soccer

Oaks Christian 0, Apple Valley 0: The two teams will play again in the Open Division playoffs at Oaks Christian on Friday.

Hart 3, Arlington 1: Mia Rodriguez scored early to propel the Hawks to the Division 1 victory.

Harvard-Westlake 1, Redondo Union 0: The Wolverines stunned the top-seeded Sea Hawks. Kaia Santomarco-King scored the winning goal.

San Pedro 4, Banning 0: The Pirates won their 20th consecutive Marine League title and improved to 22-0-2.

