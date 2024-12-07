Pick-six helps Palos Verdes beat Bakersfield Christian in Division 2-A bowl game

Palo Verdes quarterback Ryan Rakowski leans back to pass during the Sea Kings’ win over Bakersfield Christian in a Southern California Regional Division 2-A bowl game on Saturday at South Torrance High.

Jace DeMoss picked the perfect time for his first interception of the season, returning it 65 yards for a touchdown with 2:09 left to clinch Palos Verdes’ 28-10 triumph over Bakersfield Christian in Saturday night’s Southern California Regional Division 2-A bowl game at South Torrance High.

The Sea Kings (10-5) will play undefeated NorCal winner Twelve Bridges in the CIF 2-A state bowl championship at 11:30 a.m. next Saturday at Saddleback College. It is Palos Verdes’ first trip to a state bowl.

“I saw the quarterback drop back, I just faded back into coverage and the ball came to me,” said DeMoss, a junior who also plays H-back. “I saw a receiver in front of me and cut up the field behind him.”

Sophomore quarterback Ryan Rakowksi ran for 97 yards on 12 carries and completed six of 11 throws for 49 yards, making key plays to move the chains.

Palos Verdes running back Andrew Habif is tackled in midair during the first half of a SoCal Regional Division 2-A bowl game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Torrance. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

“He’s elusive, he makes really good decisions and he’s our leader,” DeMoss said of his signal-caller. “We knew with the team we had, it was possible to go far. I play more on offense, but I enjoy defense — it’s more challenging and more creative.”

Rakowski completed a 13-play, 67-yard drive with a one-yard run, and Dylan Freebury’s extra point gave the Sea Kings a 7-0 lead with 4:25 left in the first quarter.

Bakersfield Christian (11-3) answered with an eight-play, 80-yard march capped by Ethan Eckles’ 24-yard score on a fourth-down screen pass from Lincoln Adame with 1:10 left in the quarter.

The teams traded punts for the remainder of the first half until Adame connected with Andre Calderon on a 40-yard pass play to set up a season-high 47-yard field goal by Cohen Peters with 23 seconds left in the second quarter to put the visiting Eagles up 10-7 at halftime.

Rakowski bounced off several tacklers like a pinball and raced 31 yards down the sideline on Palos Verdes’ first drive of the second half, and the Sea Kings regained the lead, 14-10.

After stopping Bakersfield on fourth down, Palos Verdes drove 54 yards in seven plays, scoring on Andrew Habif’s nine-yard rush to widen the lead to 21-10 with 8:15 remaining in the fourth quarter. Habif finished with 102 yards on 20 carries.

Palos Verdes beat La Serna 23-7 last Saturday to win the Southern Section Division 5 title, with Rakowski rushing for two touchdowns and Camren Hughes intercepting two passes, one for an 80-yard touchdown. The Sea Kings have won six straight since their 37-3 loss to Inglewood.

Twenty-five players graduated from last year’s squad, which went 10-0 in the regular season, was the Bay League champion and lost 59-35 to Mission Viejo in the Southern Section Division 2 first round. Rakowski threw for 23 touchdowns last year and has passed for 18 more this fall.

Adame threw for 200 yards and Calderon had four catches for 75 yards for the Eagles, who were shut out in the second half.

“Our defense is built around physicality,” DeMoss said.