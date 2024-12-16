Prep talk: Palos Verdes’ Reis twins can thank brother for helping football success

Freshmen twins Weston (left) and Christian Reis of Palos Verdes helped the team win the CIF Division 2-A state football championship while linebacker.

Palos Verdes couldn’t have won the CIF Division 2-A state championship bowl game without the Reis brothers, Weston and Christian, who are freshmen linebackers. Christian recorded eight tackles and Weston seven in the 55-19 championship win over Twelve Bridges of Lincoln on Saturday.

The real story involves how the twins convinced their parents to let them play football in middle school.

That’s where older brother Jacob comes into play. He was a star linebacker on last year’s team that went 10-0 in the regular season and joined UCLA as a walk-on player.

That’s freshman linebacker Weston Reis. Palos Verdes. Fourth down stop. pic.twitter.com/FlQvYtmC5r — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 14, 2024

It was Jacob’s lobbying that convinced mom and dad to let the twins start playing football earlier than Jacob, who waited until high school. Mom is Nicole, a former UCLA softball player. Dad is Matt, a former UCLA soccer player.

Advertisement

Now the family has football players everywhere with bright futures in the game. ...

10 of 11 players take down Julius Gillick. pic.twitter.com/b34gGK4RXg — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 14, 2024

Edison running back Julius Gillick finished with 12 games of 100 or more rushing this season. ...

Mater Dei defensive back Ace Leutele makes a one-handed interception against De La Salle in the fourth quarter Saturday in the CIF Open Division state championship bowl game at Saddleback College. (Craig Weston)

There were a number of freshmen making an impact during the playoffs, including Palos Verdes receiver Jalen Flowers and Mater Dei defensive back Ace Leutele, who had a late-game interception in the Monarchs’ 37-15 victory over Concord De La Salle in the Open Division state championship game.

Advertisement

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

