Prep talk: Palos Verdes holds parade for state champions
Palos Verdes held a walking parade Saturday for high school state championship teams in football, girls volleyball and girls tennis. Also honored was state individual golf champion Rina Kawasaki.
“It was fun,” said quarterback Ryan Rakowski, who joined his teammates and classmates gathering in the school parking lot and walking down the beach highway Paseo Del Mar before being saluted by community members and school district representatives at Lunada Bay Plaza.
Football coach Guy Gardner said, “Very proud of our team to battle through early struggles, reach the playoffs, just trying to get better each practice and learning to work for each other. And to do that six extra weeks _ that’s a good crazy.”
Palos Verdes won the Division 2-A football title with a dominating performance last fall.
Girls tennis and girls volleyball also won their own state titles. . . .
Jordin Blackmon from Bishop Montgomery and Caleb Versher from St. Bernard were named the girls and boys MVPs from the Collision all-star basketball games Saturday.
