Prep talk: Palos Verdes holds parade for state champions

Palos Verdes held a walking parade Saturday for high school state championship teams in football, girls volleyball and girls tennis. Also honored was state individual golf champion Rina Kawasaki.

“It was fun,” said quarterback Ryan Rakowski, who joined his teammates and classmates gathering in the school parking lot and walking down the beach highway Paseo Del Mar before being saluted by community members and school district representatives at Lunada Bay Plaza.

Thank you to everyone who showed up for our State Championship parade! Amazing turnout supporting all 5 of our state champs!@latsondheimer @breezepreps @Tarek_Fattal pic.twitter.com/ksCbJJ5Pwj — Palos Verdes HS Football (@SeaKingFootball) April 20, 2025

Football coach Guy Gardner said, “Very proud of our team to battle through early struggles, reach the playoffs, just trying to get better each practice and learning to work for each other. And to do that six extra weeks _ that’s a good crazy.”

Advertisement

Palos Verdes won the Division 2-A football title with a dominating performance last fall.

Palos Verdes Sea Hawks. First state football title. pic.twitter.com/4mIT0MzpTa — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 14, 2024

Girls tennis and girls volleyball also won their own state titles. . . .

Jordin Blackmon of Bishop Montgomery MVP of the Collision girls all-star basketball game. pic.twitter.com/lGztbIaVxh — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 20, 2025

Jordin Blackmon from Bishop Montgomery and Caleb Versher from St. Bernard were named the girls and boys MVPs from the Collision all-star basketball games Saturday.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

